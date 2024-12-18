Capricorn enters new era

Image: Vittaya_25/stock.adobe.com

Capricorn Metals chief executive officer (CEO) Kim Massey will retire from his role in January 2025, with current chief operating officer (COO) Paul Criddle to succeed him.

Throughout his tenure at Capricorn, Massey oversaw the company’s transition from a gold exploration company to a low-cost gold producer through the Karlawinda gold mine in Western Australia. Massey also oversaw Capricorn’s growth projects, namely the Mt Gibson gold project in WA.

Prior to that, Massey was chief financial officer at Regis Resources from 2009 to 2019, where he played a key role in financing and developing the Duketon gold project in WA.

While Massey is retiring as Capricorn’s CEO, he will remain a part-time consultant to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

“I would like to thank Kim Massey for his invaluable contribution to Capricorn over the last five years,” Capricorn executive chairman Mark Clark said.

“The growth of Capricorn to a high-quality, low-cost gold producer with an enviable growth outlook whilst delivering exceptional shareholder returns is a great credit to Kim’s tenure as CEO. We look forward to his continued involvement as a consultant to the company.”

Criddle has overseen a range of operational highlights since joining Capricorn in May, including Karlawinda’s ore reserves increasing to 1.43 million ounces (Moz) of gold and and Mt Gibson’s ore reserves increasing to 2.6Moz.

Bringing over 20 years’ experience in the mining industry, Criddle will become Capricorn’s CEO on February 3.

“I am really pleased to have secured the appointment of Paul Criddle to the role of CEO,” Clark said.

“Since joining Capricorn in May this year Paul has made a strong contribution to both the operations and corporate areas of the business and most pleasingly his leadership has been a fantastic cultural fit for the company. I look forward to the experience, energy and vision that he brings to the role.”

Replacing Criddle as Capricorn’s COO is the company’s current general manager of operations Tony Hinkey, who has been at Capricorn since 2020.

Capricorn’s general manager of business development Shane Clark has also been promoted to chief development officer (CDO) to help deliver Capricorn’s growth projects, and the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) William Nguyen will become company secretary.

“I am also thrilled to congratulate Tony Hinkley on his appointment as COO,” Clark said.

“Tony has unrivalled operational experience and expertise gained over a very successful 40-year career in the gold mining industry. Tony, along with CFO William Nguyen and CDO Shane Clark give Paul a high-quality team to take Capricorn on its next leg of growth.

“Capricorn is in a very strong position, with early works underway at both the Karlawinda expansion project and the Mt Gibson project as it progresses through permitting. We have a committed and capable management team and the growth projects to continue delivering strong returns for Capricorn shareholders in the coming years.”

