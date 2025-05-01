Capricorn Copper weathers the storm

Copper nugget. Image: Minakryn Ruslan/stock.adobe.com

29Metals has reached a final insurance settlement for the damage caused to its Capricorn Copper operation in Queensland more than two years ago as a result of extreme weather.

In March 2023, north-west Queensland commenced its wet season with approximately 370mm of rainfall over a seven-day period, resulting in a loss of access to Capricorn Copper.

Thankfully, 29Metals reported no significant safety issues, no harm to its processing plant, and no loss of tailings storage containment. However, supporting infrastructure was less fortunate and the site was heavily flooded due to the unprecedented rainfall.

More than two years later, 29Metals has reached an in-principle agreement with insurers for a settlement of $115 million, resulting in a final payment worth $54 million.

“The proceeds from the full and final settlement of the claim enhances Group liquidity and flexibility as we progress our immediate term strategic objectives,” 29Metals chief executive officer James Palmer said.

“Specifically, the Gossan Valley project at Golden Grove, continuing to progress the imperatives for a future successful and sustainable restart of operations at Capricorn Copper and ongoing exploration programs.”

29Metals has also reported solid production results for the March 2025 quarter.

The precious metals miner produced 4100 tonnes (t) of copper and 17,000t of zinc from its Golden Grove operation in Western Australia.

“At Golden Grove, C1 unit costs of $US0.76 per pound for the March quarter highlights the underlying asset quality, which continues to be strengthened with the investment in long-term infrastructure of TSF (tailings storage facility) 4, completed during the quarter, and ongoing investment in Gossan Valley to optimise the asset for the longer term,” Palmer said.

After reaching a final investment decision for Gossan Valley in WA in December 2024, the project is on track to produce its first ore in the second half of 2026.

With potential to be a third mining front for Golden Grove, Gossan Valley is expected to increase production flexibility and extend Golden Grove’s mine life by replacing the declining ore sources at Scuddles – one of the two existing underground mining fronts – for ones with higher grades.

29Metals mined 402,000t of ore during the quarter, as well as milling 153,000t of copper and 189,000t of zinc.

At Capricorn Copper, 29Metals made investments in water treatment and treated water release infrastructure throughout 2024.

By combining treated water releases and ongoing mechanical and natural evaporation, 29Metals achieved a net 0.3 gigalitre reduction of surface water inventory during the March quarter, the largest quarterly reduction since the suspension of operations.

“A successful wet season at Capricorn Copper has substantially improved the compliance footing of the asset, further progressing it towards a future successful and sustainable restart of operations,” Palmer said.

“With the benefit of progress made on water level reductions, we continue to progress a constructive dialogue with the regulator in relation to future dewatering of underground workings at Esperanza South and progression of TSF 3 through the approvals process.

“Most importantly, the team are putting safety first, with zero recordable or lost time injuries during the quarter.”

