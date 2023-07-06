Capricorn copper mine restart on track

29Metals has progressed the recovery efforts of its Capricorn copper mine after it was rocked by flooding earlier this year. The mining company announced that the phase one initial restart is on track for next month.

Since its last market update in May, 29Metals has hit a number of milestones for the restart, including the repair of the mineral processing facility, which was damaged in the extreme weather event. General maintenance of the mill is now underway.

29Metals has also delivery high-efficiency evaporators to site to help with water quality management and volume reduction, with installation and commissioning set for early August.

The company is also maintaining the Mammoth and Greenstone underground mines in a state of operational readiness for the phase one restart. Mining contract Byrnecut Australia has re-mobilised personnel and equipment to the sites.

The company also announced that ponds three and four are almost prepared for water treatment solution, with pumps and piping infrastructure being installed.

Early activity for phase two has commenced with 29Metals actively procuring dewatering equipment and infrastructure for the Esperanza south mine.

A full reinstatement of the mine is scheduled for 2024.

29Metals indicated that recovery costs are so far in line with the projected $70 to 80 million budget. A further update will be provided in the company’s next quarterly report at the end of the month.

The company reported seven-metre flooding at the Capricorn site in March following the extreme rainfall that struck the state.

29Metals chief executive officer Peter Albert said it was the highest rainfall ever recorded at Capricorn since records began 130 years ago.