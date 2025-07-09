Canary Systems is redefining slope stability monitoring

Canary Systems’ slope stability monitoring equipment in action at an open-pit mine. Image: Canary Systems

Slope stability monitoring is one of the most essential safety considerations in open-pit mining.

Canary Systems has developed a comprehensive slope stability monitoring system to help open-pit mines streamline their approach to safety.

The company offers a full portfolio of monitoring tools that bring together instrumentation, hardware, software, and support in one cohesive solution.

By consolidating data from multiple geotechnical and remote sensing sources, Canary Systems provides mines with an integrated overview of slope conditions.

The company’s core software platform, MLSuite, enables users to ingest and analyse data from a wide range of devices including prisms, radar systems and piezometers.

This integration enables early detection of ground movement and potential slope instability, giving mines a better opportunity to act before issues escalate.

MLWeb, the web-based data visualisation component of MLSuite, features advanced charting tools that correlate multiple datasets including prism velocity, pore pressure, and radar displacement, helping users identify patterns and changes over time.

Surface and sub-surface data can be viewed in 3D, and users can apply spatial filters to narrow their focus or query sensor readings.

Automated reporting and near-real-time alerts ensure changes are flagged quickly, supporting faster responses to developing conditions.

MLWeb also supports manual and automated data collection, and offers flexible import tools, logger programming, calculations, and data validation features. This enables mine staff to convert raw data into meaningful information, displayed in a web-based 2D and 3D environment.

With the help of GIS-enabled decision-making tools, the focus shifts from manual processing to strategic safety planning.

On-site success rates

Solutions from Canary Systems have already been deployed at complex mine sites globally, demonstrating strong results in challenging conditions.

At a large open-pit mine located on a stratovolcano, hundreds of instruments are being monitored, including piezometers, inclinometers and prisms, along with weather and flow stations.

The site integrates InSAR (interferometric synthetic aperture radar), radar, and DTS (data transformation services) data within MLWeb to evaluate slope behaviour and identify unstable areas. Alerts are issued based on trigger action response plan (TARP) levels, taking into account the severity and frequency of slope movement and changes in pore pressure.

Another example is the Coeur Rochester mine in Nevada, US, where a full instrumentation set-up was developed by Canary Systems to improve slope monitoring efficiency.

With production increasing at the site, 15 MLRemote stations were installed to collect automated data from piezometers positioned in the dumping area. Two MLGPS units were also deployed to measure 3D slope movement and provide continuous updates on terrain deformation.

One GPS unit was placed at the top of the dumping area while the other served as a data relay point, transmitting information to the server. In addition, 50 prisms that had previously been installed in the pit were integrated into MLWeb for a unified view.

Within the platform, alerts were configured to match specific tolerance thresholds, and graphical outputs allowed for detailed analysis of trends and deviations.

This implementation delivered several key benefits, including improved data collection efficiency, reduced manual workload, and a central access point for geotechnical teams.

Automated monitoring at scale

At a major gold mine in the Dominican Republic, Canary Systems replaced manual processes with an automated monitoring solution.

Prior to the upgrade, the mine relied on manual instrument readings and spreadsheet analysis, which proved time-consuming and less responsive.

In order to improve performance, Canary Systems installed more than 80 MLRemote units and two central MLBase stations in two deployment phases.

Despite dense vegetation and complex terrain, remote units were successfully connected to the MLBase system using a 900-megahertz network.

The solution allowed automated collection of data from more than 200 instruments across two pits, a processing plant, and a tailings facility.

MLWebHardware was used to manage connections and organise programming for remote data collection across the site.

New data is now recorded hourly, and additional monitoring tools such as radar, prisms, inclinometers and InSAR have been integrated into the same platform.

To support site-wide access and 3D data processing, a multi-server deployment was implemented.

The site now receives scheduled automated reports, eliminating the need for manual spreadsheet analysis and enabling compliance with International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) reporting requirements.

By automating the data collection process, the mine achieved more consistent decision-making, greater insight into infrastructure performance, and reduced operational risk. This has led to safety improvements and long-term cost savings.

Canary Systems’ innovative slope stability monitoring system is enabling open-pit mines to detect ground movement early, respond faster to changing conditions, and maintain safer working environments.

By combining automated data collection, multi-source integration, and near-real-time analysis, the company continues to drive more effective slope management and deliver strategic value to mining operations worldwide.

This feature appeared in the July 2025 issue of Australian Mining.