Can purchasing LPG as an alternative really save you money?

With energy prices rising across Australia, finding cost-effective solutions is more important than ever for households and businesses.

While many assume electricity or natural gas is the cheapest option, LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) can offer surprising savings that make it a serious contender for reducing energy costs.

Because LPG is stored in cylinders and tanks, rather than being drawn from a grid or connected pipeline, it is not subject to fluctuating usage charges or daily price volatility (its benchmark price changes on a monthly rather than daily basis).

This can afford easier forward planning insofar as users can budget for a set amount, and tailor use accordingly.

For businesses, particularly in rural areas where extending natural gas pipelines is impractical, this predictability can be invaluable.

In addition to the potential savings, LPG is an efficient energy source. It delivers more energy per unit compared to some other fuels, meaning less is needed to achieve the same results.

This efficiency translates into lower operational costs, particularly for heating, cooking, and hot water systems in both residential and commercial settings.

For rural businesses, the cost of storing and transporting LPG adds to its appeal. It’s a cost-effective alternative to natural gas and electricity, especially in remote locations where energy supply can be challenging. Even in urban areas, LPG is proving to be a smart financial choice as natural gas is phased out in favour of more sustainable energy sources.

Switching to LPG can lead to substantial savings while providing reliable and efficient energy. To learn more, watch the video below that debunks common myths about this versatile fuel.