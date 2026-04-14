‘Can-do culture’ delivers Black Cat’s Kal East milestone

Image: Africa Studio/Adobestock.com

Black Cat Syndicate has delivered a key breakthrough at its Kal East gold operation, with Lakewood now processing ore entirely from its own mining operations at Fingals open pit and Majestic underground mines.

The company reported that Fingals and Majestic continue to ramp up successfully, with 183,000 tonnes of ore stockpiled now available for processing through Lakewood. Black Cat said Lakewood’s throughput, recoveries and reagent usage have been in line with or better than expectations, marking a strong start to the transition phase.

Processing 100 per cent Black Cat Ore is described as an important milestone for the operation, representing a step change from already strong profitability and cashflow generated from Kal East.

“The successful ramp-up of the Fingals and Majestic mines within twelve months and within budget is a credit to the ‘can-do’ culture and experience of the Black Cat team,” Black Cat managing director James Bruce said.

“The capital-efficient expansion of Lakewood will unlock further value from our Kal East operations for years to come. Securing sufficient contracted fuel is an important outcome at a time when uncertainty persists across Australian fuel supply networks.”

The company also confirmed a major growth initiative, with plans to invest $20 million of operating cashflow over the next twelve months to expand Lakewood’s processing capacity from 1.2 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to 1.5Mtpa.

Despite the expansion, Black Cat expects to continue generating additional stockpiles, providing flexibility to sequence higher-grade ore through Lakewood as required.

The company also reassured stakeholders that it is not currently experiencing any supply issues with diesel and fuel.

Lakewood is grid connected due to its proximity to Kalgoorlie, meaning it does not require fuel for the vast majority of its power needs. A new bulk fuel supply agreement has been executed alongside existing arrangements, ensuring long-term diesel availability and supply certainty.