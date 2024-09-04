Austmine believes resources professionals, companies and government need to work together more collaboratively to drive the world’s energy transition. Image: Austmine

A collaboration between leading peak bodies Austmine and AusIMM has led to a paradigm-shifting event: the Global Resources Innovation Expo.

For nearly two decades, Austmine’s highly successful biennial innovation conference has delivered the latest in resources thought leadership at a single premium offering.

Now poised to reach new levels, the partnership between Austmine and AusIMM will deliver a strengthened ‘by industry, for industry’ international conference and exhibition that is set to become a powerful catalyst in propelling the Australian resources industry toward innovative new directions.

To be held in Brisbane in May 2025, the Global Resources Innovation Expo (GRX25) will bring together leaders, innovators and professionals from the resources and aligned sectors to mobilise and accelerate a sustainable technology-led future.

As a supercharged evolution of the Austmine conference, GRX25 is an event “not to be missed”.

“We are very proud that our Austmine conference has become the leading innovation conference on the global mining calendar,” Austmine chief executive officer Chris Gibbs Stewart told Australian Mining.

“Since its inception in 2005, we have showcased world-leading METS (mining equipment, technology and services) organisations with a directed focus on driving the importance of innovation in our industry.

“Our partnership with AusIMM allows us to amplify aligned messages, connect with broader audiences and offer highly relevant content to the global resources sector.

“Through this collaboration, we are uniting our powerful communities to drive important conversations, showcase innovation, and elevate the industry to greater heights.”

Gibbs Stewart said the central mission of GRX25 is to shine a spotlight on innovation in the resources sector, offering an exciting forum for leaders and change-makers from across the globe to connect, share and learn.

“The conference gives people a place to come together and have strategic conversations, opening up a dialogue between mining companies, stakeholders from industry and government, innovators, and others who are invested in the resources sector,” she said.

AusIMM chief executive officer Stephen Durkin said more than 2000 delegates and 150 companies are expected to take part in the inaugural GRX25 program.

“We are excited about elevating our partnership with Austmine to deliver an industry-led, future-focused event that showcases Australia’s world-class mining and METS sector to a global audience,” Durkin told Australian Mining.

“This annual event will bring our members and the broader community together to connect, collaborate, innovate, and lead the transition to a sustainable future.”

Last year saw AusIMM celebrate 130 years of supporting the careers of resources professionals, while Austmine recently marked 35 years of driving industry thought leadership. With so much history and experience, AusIMM and Austmine have helped lead the resources sector through periods of rapid growth and change.

Gibbs Stewart believes the Australian mining industry is at a critical point, with it more important than ever for resources professionals, companies and government to work collaboratively to drive the world’s energy transition.

“Now, more than ever, innovation is an imperative,” she said. “If you look at the Austmine conference over the last 20 years, you can trace the evolution of technology as it took place.

“That’s why GRX25 is such an important event. It provides an annual event to highlight those things we’re doing well and see what we can do better to drive new cutting-edge ideas for the resources sector.”

Exhibitor and sponsorship bookings for GRX25 are now open, along with early-bird delegate tickets. Visit www.grx.au for more info.

This feature appeared in the September 2024 issue of Australian Mining.