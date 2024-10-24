Buxton uncovers record graphite intersection

Graphite. Image: RHJ/stock.adobe.com

Buxton Resources has hit an exploration milestone at the Graphite Bull project in Western Australia, intersecting a record 124m at 16.6 per cent total graphitic carbon (TGC) from 44m.

Another intersection recorded from the recent drilling program included 56m at 14.4 per cent TGC from eight metres.

The results come from seven of the 29 recently completed drillholes at Graphite Bull.

Buxton said the new intersections were uncovered from outside Graphite Bull’s existing mineral resource, which currently stands at four million tonnes inferred at 16.2 per cent TGC.

High-grade graphite mineralisation has now been confirmed over 240m of strike outside of the existing Graphite Bull resource.

The assays from the remaining 22 drillholes are expected to be delivered in mid-November, positioning Buxton to deliver a mineral resource update in December.

“These thick intersections, the excellent continuity of mineralisation and our improving geological model provide us with great confidence as we work toward a mineral resource update and pre-feasibility study for Graphite Bull,” Buxton chief executive officer Marty Moloney said.

“In parallel, we are continuing to undertake qualification testwork with major anode manufacturers. We’re now looking to cement Buxton’s position in the anode material supply chain.”

Located in the Gascoyne region of WA, Graphite Bull was commenced by Buxton in 2022 in order to meet the growing demand for graphite, which is used as an input for anodes.

Graphite has long been considered crucial for the global energy transition, even before the Federal Government introduced the Critical Minerals List in 2019.

While there are currently no active Australian graphite mines, the country was ranked eighth globally for graphite resources in ‘Australia’s Identified Mineral Resources 2023’ report, meaning there is untapped potential.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.