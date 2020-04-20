Rio Tinto iron ore sentry guarding project

CADDS Group used Bentley’s digital modeling applications to pilot its innovative guarding system across 17 iron ore facilities, reducing costs by 30% and site investigation by 24 days.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore (RTIO) engaged CADDS Group to conduct a site-guarding audit for its mine and port facilities in Western Australia to identify hazards and design, construct, and install new guarding for high-risk areas.

The estimated $80 million project required CADDS to obtain existing plant information and documentation at all 17 sites and complete the guarding work within a 12-week plant shutdown cycle.

Working on brownfield sites with dated infrastructure that needed to be upgraded, CADDS required a digital, standardized design approach to complete the project on time.

