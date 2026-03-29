Bullabulling results strengthen Minerals 260’s gold footprint

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Minerals 260 has continued to deliver high-grade gold results from its Bullabulling gold project in Western Australia, with recent drilling returning standout intercepts including 7 metres at 7.2 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 28 metres at 1.7g/t gold.

The results form part of an ongoing drilling program across the 100 per cent-owned, 4.5-million-ounce (Moz) Bullabulling project, located 25 kilometres west of Coolgardie, with assays received from 22 drill holes totalling 5425 metres.

At the Bacchus deposit, drilling continues to intersect thick and high-grade mineralisation along the footwall shear zone, with key results including 11 metres at 3.3g/t gold, 9 metres at 3.0g/t gold and 12 metres at 2.8g/t gold.

A particularly notable intercept of 7 metres at 7.2g/t gold included a high-grade core of 2 metres at 22.6g/t, highlighting the presence of strong mineralised shoots within the system.

Extensional drilling has also confirmed mineralisation beyond the current mineral resource estimate (MRE), including 6 metres at 2.9g/t gold from 276 metres, indicating potential for resource growth at depth.

Meanwhile, drilling at the Phoenix deposit has returned consistent results in line with or above the existing MRE, with intercepts such as 7 metres at 4.7g/t gold and 5 metres at 3.8g/t gold supporting continuity across the deposit.

Minerals 260 managing director Luke McFadyen said the results continue to reinforce the project’s growth trajectory.

“Drilling results received since the December 2025 MRE continue to reinforce our confidence in the growth potential of the MRE,” he said.

“The current program is focused on both expanding the resource and upgrading classifications, particularly within shallow areas targeted for early mining, while also testing high-priority extension targets at depth and along strike.

“Our improved understanding of the geological framework and mineralisation controls at Bullabulling is enhancing targeting efficiency and is expected to continue delivering strong results”.

Across the broader project, drilling has confirmed the continuity of mineralisation along an 8.5-kilometre strike length, with multiple mineralised lenses identified outside the current MRE, further supporting expansion potential.

Seven rigs are currently operating on site as Minerals 260 advances infill and extensional drilling programs aimed at both resource growth and classification upgrades.

A pre-feasibility study, including a maiden ore reserve, remains on track for release in mid-2026, with results from the current program set to inform an updated MRE ahead of a definitive feasibility study scheduled for early 2027.

Beyond drilling, the company has also identified potential near-term processing opportunities, with mineralised material intersected in the Bacchus waste rock dump presenting a possible supplementary feed source to support future operations.

Minerals 260 recently expanded its footprint at Bullabulling by acquiring additional tenure, bringing its total landholding in the region to approximately 750 square kilometres.

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