Bullabulling delivers record gold for Minerals 260

Christmas has come early for Minerals 260 after the miner intersected some of its highest grades of gold at its 4.5-million-ounce Bullabulling project in Western Australia.

The project’s Bacchus deposit had some of the more significant hits, where drilling returned 7 metres at 38.75 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, including 4 metres at 64.3g/t, and a peak interval of 1 metre at 196g/t gold.

The company said these intersections at Bacchus, including other sites such as Phoenix, Dicksons, Kraken, and Gibraltar, continue to land multiple mineralised lenses that are outside its December 2025 mineral resource estimate (MRE).

Indicating a strong potential for further increases to the MRE both at depth and along strike, Minerals 260 managing director Luke McFayden said the discoveries were a fitting way to end the year.

“The best intercept was reported at a hole at Bacchus, which represents the highest value intercept on a gram-by-metre basis,” he said.

“Our 110,000-metre-plus drilling campaign this year supported the recently announced 4.5-million-ounce MRE, and now we’ve announced some of the highest value intercepts in the history of the project.”

McFayden said the company has continuously delivered “excellent” drilling results since it began operations at Bullabulling eight months ago.

He also added that the majority of these results were not included in the recent MRE update, supporting an updated MRE in 2026.

These results form part of an ongoing drilling campaign, with the company reporting assays from 83 drill holes totalling 16,657 metres.

The Phoenix deposit returned hits such as 14 metres at 1.0g/t gold from 88 metres and 12 metres at 1.3g/t gold from 180 metres; with Dicksons returning hits from 12 metres at 1.2g/t gold from 83 metres, including 4 metres at 3.4g/t gold from 152 metres.

Kraken also delivered, with extensional hits such as 14 metres at 1.7g/t gold from 189 metres and another from 2 metres at 25.49g/t gold from 165 metres; as Gibraltar had similar intersects from 10 metres at 2.2g/t gold from 197 metres.

McFayden thanked the team at Minerals 260 for delivering the findings, adding that the company’s ongoing drilling would continue to target high-grade extensions beneath and outside of the current resource.

“The team’s efforts have positioned Minerals 260 as one of the leading gold development companies in Australia and set us up for an exciting 2026,” he said.

