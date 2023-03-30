Bulk is better

The freight rail transportation network in Western Australia remains one of the state’s most lucrative contributors to economic growth, serving as a link between the local industrial operations, regional communities, and the interstate and export markets.

This makes the design and manufacture of rail equipment and technology particularly impactful for this part of the world, which is widely recognised for its extreme temperatures, remoteness, and challenging operating conditions.

Based out of Perth, Sheree Munnik, key account executive for OEM contracts at Motion Australia, calls the rich red earth of outback Western Australia home.

She frequently works with local freight equipment manufacturers in the area to provide solutions that are tailored to the needs of their industry while addressing the unique challenges of the region’s operating conditions.

When it comes to manufacturing equipment and machinery in Western Australia, Munnik said that planning and preparation are key. This means efficient planning ahead for maintenance and repairs, inventory and ensuring preventative maintenance is performed on equipment, wherever possible, she said.

“It’s important to do regular stock take on maintenance items and plan for orders and lead times, because if your equipment is underserviced, or you are unprepared stock-wise, you will land yourself in trouble,” Munnik said.

“You aren’t going to get far in the outback without the foresight to plan ahead, and you’re certainly not going to be successful in transporting goods across thousands of kilometres of country if your supply chain planning isn’t airtight.”

