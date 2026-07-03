Through a suite of machine parts and operational solutions, Bend-tech Group supports surface mining operations across Australia.

More that 40 years ago, Bend-tech Group started solving problems that no one else was.

This is still true today, with many surface mining teams still relying on the company for machines waiting on parts, workshops that cannot carry the load and site challenges that need to be designed and built from scratch.

This three-pronged offering is what sets Bend-tech apart.

The company provides customised design, engineering and fabrication services for mining operations that need safer, stronger and more reliable ways to work, with teams supporting on-site staff to understand the job, define the requirement and deliver a finished solution that is ready for operations.

Bend-tech Group is an approved vendor for major tier-one mining operations across Australia, with over 40 years of fabrication experience across mining, defence, marine, rail, oil and gas and heavy industry.

That experience gives customers confidence that the work is backed by proven systems, skilled people and the capability to deliver to site requirements.

This offering is supported by a process defined as CDEC: consultation, design, engineering and construction, ensuring site-specific problems are understood before the answer is built. Bend-tech representatives come to site, listen to what is needed, use innovative 3D scanning technology to start the design process and engineer a proven solution.

This can be custom-built fixed plant solutions, site maintenance support, fixed plant and mobile equipment maintenance access solutions, maintenance tooling or fabricated products built to meet specific site requirements.

Some projects are about improving safety around maintenance tasks.

Others are about making access easier, supporting existing infrastructure or creating a better way to work around plant and machinery. Whatever the requirement, Bend-tech Group can think it through, build it properly and deliver a tailored solution that lasts.

Alongside custom design, engineering and fabrication, Bend-tech Group supports surface mining through two dedicated product divisions: ROX Australia and Grizzly.

ROX Australia manufactures and supplies original equipment manufacturer (OEM) replacement parts for open cut mining equipment, including fuel tanks, hydraulic tanks and a wide range of external metal parts. These are the parts that, if unfit for purpose, can cause machinery to stop working and risk replacements being difficult to procure.

“ROX keeps key parts in stock in Australia, because speed matters especially when a machine is down. Stocked replacement parts give maintenance teams a faster option than waiting on long OEM lead times,” a

Bend-tech Group spokesperson said.

Behind the range is a dedicated research and development team working to improve each design, with a focus on durability, ease of fitment and longer service life.

“When a fuel tank, hydraulic tank or external machine part is needed fast, ROX is the call to make,” the spokesperson said.

In addition to keeping machinery running, Grizzly supports the workshop side of surface mining operations. Mining workshops handle heavy work, large components, busy teams and constant pressure to keep equipment moving.

“The gear used in that space needs to handle weight, impact, dust, tools, parts and daily use without letting the team down,” the spokesperson said.

Grizzly supplies heavy-duty workshop equipment engineered for mining and industrial environments. The range includes workbenches, trestles, storage racks and cabinets, all designed, engineered, certified and constructed for heavy use. The products are stocked throughout Australia, carry a 10-year warranty and are built to last.

For surface mining operations, Bend-tech is an obvious choice for strategic partnership, maintenance support and innovative solutions.

“Most surface mining sites need all three: a reliable source of replacement parts, workshop equipment built for the work, and the ability to fabricate something that does not exist yet,” the spokesperson said.

“ROX Australia, Grizzly and CDEC are how Bend-tech Group delivers on each one – and we look forward to showcasing capabilities at the Queensland Mining Expo.”

This feature appeared in the July 2026 edition of Australian Mining.