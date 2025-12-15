Building strategic connections with the $8b mining industry next door

networking opportunities at the Stanley Hotel are always a highlight. Image: Prime Creative Media

The Papua New Guinea (PNG) Mining and Industrial Resources conference and exhibition (PNG Expo), taking place in Port Moresby over July 1-2, will showcase a resource-rich mining sector that’s the envy of the Pacific region.

The two-day exhibition will feature an array of equipment displays and stands across an expanded floorplan at the Stanley Hotel and Suites in Port Moresby. A wide range of mining industry service providers are set to be a part of proceedings, giving visitors the chance to connect with new products, innovations, and technology solutions,

In response to exceptional demand and significant year-on-year growth, PNG Expo 2026 will feature an expanded floorplan, elevating the event experience and supporting its continued trajectory as the region’s premier industry showcase. Among the businesses already signed up to exhibit at PNG Expo 2026 are procurement specialist Lincom Group, engineering solutions provider Sandivik, wireless diagnostics developer Safe Guage, and maintenance, repair and operations engineer Blackwoods.

Global cable manufacturer and supplier Tricab has also returned as a silver sponsor of the 2026 event.

Meanwhile, the conference side of the PNG Expo will showcase experts from across the mining and resources sector, each presenting on challenges and opportunities for the local industry. The free-to-attend conference program has been curated in collaboration with the editorial team at PNG Mining, and promises to be a dynamic platform for learning and insight.

Of course, one of the biggest attractions of the PNG Expo event is the opportunity to network and build new and expanded connections across mines and across borders. The connections between Australia and PNG are becoming increasingly valuable as both country’s mining sectors continue to grow in both volume and levels of sophistication.

These new connections don’t only happen on the expo floor!

Rather, every element of the program is designed to spark conversation, build relationships, and create real opportunities for connection.

This can happen throughout the event, whether it is at the welcome reception, the official networking functions, high-impact industry meetups, or even through informal catch-ups by the pool.

To further help delegates prioritise these connectuions, the entire event, including all sideline activities, is conveniently hosted at a world-class, secure venue, eliminating the need for travel between sites and ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees.

The 2025 event experienced a 10 per cent increase in attendees from 2024, and organisers are planning for similar growth in 2026.

