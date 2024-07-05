Building better outcomes

One of MacKellar’s JVs is focused on large equipment hire. Image: MacKellar Group

MacKellar Group believes in providing meaningful opportunities for Indigenous Australians and contributing to the wellbeing of their communities.

Australian mining companies and contractors have been working hard to improve their relationships with Traditional Owners through mine co-management agreements and Indigenous joint ventures.

This includes MacKellar Group, one of Australia’s leading heavy equipment solutions providers and a key partner to the local mining industry.

“MacKellar has been involved in the Australian mining industry since 1966,” MacKellar general manager – business development Dave White told Australian Mining.

“Alastair MacKellar founded the business in central Queensland. He started with smaller trucks and loaders and completed everything from civil works on mine sites to building dams.

“As the company grew, we started operating larger equipment including dry hire with maintenance support. Over the last 15 years, we’ve evolved into providing full mining services directly within mine sites.”

Aside from its ability to provide civil earthmoving, mining services and large-scale equipment hire, MacKellar is renowned for its commitment to providing employment and ongoing learning opportunities for local Indigenous talent.

“Traditional Owners have a built-in connection to where we operate,” White said. “They’ve allowed us to have business success in their region by mining their land, and it’s good to be able to give back to those communities.

“There are some passionate Indigenous elders and it’s been a good fit working with them to make things better for everyone.”

Alongside ongoing career opportunities, MacKellar plans to implement two Indigenous joint ventures (JVs) in Queensland.

The JVs will be dedicated to local job creation and sustainable initiatives, enabling clients of both parties to expand project prospects while fostering meaningful, positive, and enduring impacts on Indigenous communities across Australia.

“Both JVs would be 50:50 partnerships that involve us and the Traditional Owners looking at job opportunities such as contracts for dry hire including maintenance, wet hire or full mining services,” White said.

“Every project is considered independently based on the region in which it exists and the people that may best fit that project.”

The first JV is expected to be focused on land rehabilitation, mining services, traditional bush medicine and food cultivation.

The arrangement envisions the establishment of an industrial greenhouse for native medicinal plants, investing in community facilities, education, and local businesses, all while offering training programs such as apprenticeships, operator training, and career pathways to those new to the mining industry.

“It’s not exclusive to that, though. If there are other opportunities in their region that make sense, we will look at those together.”

Arguably the most important aspect of the partnerships is that MacKellar will look to Traditional Owners to scope out greenfield sites for any Aboriginal artifacts and items before any mining activity commences.

“They play a big part in making sure we rehabilitate the land to the natural flora and fauna requirements,” White said. “We lean on one another’s expertise to achieve this.”

The second JV is set to be focused on large equipment hire, maintenance, mining services, civil project earthmoving, transport, and logistics.

This arrangement sees investments in education, business growth, mentorship, and sporting sponsorships. Like the previously mentioned MacKellar JV, this one aims to provide job opportunities, apprenticeships, operator training, upskilling, and career pathways in mining.

“This JV won’t be exclusive to just large equipment hire,” White said. “We look at all opportunities that come across the desk and see which best fits each group, based on geographical area, the region and its Traditional Owners.”

Both companies MacKellar is looking to joint venture with are family-owned Indigenous businesses that are aware of each other’s relationships with MacKellar, making it a transparent process.

“We have been working towards these JVs for over 12 months already,” White said. “Implementing both agreements involves having discussions with Traditional Owners about different responsibilities and scenarios and getting to know each other’s clients, all in a bid to build trust.

“Not every opportunity that comes across the desk we’ll tender for and not every opportunity will fit one of the JVs. However, when we find the right opportunity, we’ll go into it together and bid for it.

“If we’re successful, we’ll sit down with our Indigenous JV partners and work out how to best deliver that project.”

In February 2022, MacKellar formed a strategic partnership with Western Plant Hire (WPH), a plant hire and fleet provider which has Indigenous JVs in place in the Pilbara and Goldfields regions of WA.

“WPH has some mature agreements and arrangements in place with Traditional Owners,” White said.

“We learnt a lot about WPH’s journey and the time it took to develop trust on both sides. We learnt how you can work together to create prosperity for Indigenous families and Traditional Owners.

“We also learnt from our new owners, North American Construction Group, a publicly listed company that has several Indigenous JVs in and around Canada.”

MacKellar is also committed to providing career pathways to those new to the industry, regardless of their background.

The company has recruited about 80 new industry employees over the past 12 months to work at Bravus Mining & Resources’ Carmichael coal mine in Queensland.

“Providing training and mentorship to those who have never operated equipment before has been a big positive for us,” White said.

“We also offer a four-year apprenticeship program, which gives apprentices a broad range of experience and exposure to life on different mine sites, resulting in well-rounded trades people. The first 60 apprentices of this program will be graduating soon.”

Forming greater connections with Traditional Owners is a key component of ESG (environmental, social and governance), as is providing job opportunities to those starting their careers.

But MacKellar isn’t stopping there, with a specific focus on the environmental aspect of ESG that envisions less diesel-intensive solutions.

“We’re looking at different technologies that enable us to use less diesel,” White said. “We own a fleet comprising 500-plus machines in Australia, so we’re keen to limit our carbon footprint wherever possible.

“We’re also looking at battery technology and alternative fuels for equipment, while working alongside OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to develop more environmentally friendly technology.”

Through its Indigenous JVs, employment and apprenticeship programs, MacKellar is committed to fostering diversity, inclusivity, and community wellbeing, ensuring both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people can make a career in the mining industry.

This feature appeared in the July 2024 issue of Australian Mining.