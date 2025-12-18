Brokk encourages new ways of working with remote mining equipment

Brokk’s selection of remote-controlled demolition robots. Images: Brokk

Mining is built on decades of routine, but Brokk is proving there’s a smarter way with its remote-controlled robots.

Mining is an industry built in large part on grit, tradition and endurance, qualities that have shaped generations of workers and driven the sector’s ongoing success.

Yet, in an industry so often rooted in doing things “the way they have always been done”, there’s a danger that experience can harden into inertia.

Processes that once defined efficiency can, over time, become barriers to progress. As pressures mount, from safety expectations to environmental demands and operating margins, rethinking how to work underground could be a key to greater outcomes.

As far back as 2020, there were murmurs of embracing and accelerating the use of technology and, where possible, encouraging remote work.

KPMG’s ‘Establishing a new mining workforce’ report did just that, leaning on the COVID pandemic as an opportunity to take stock of an adaptable and flexible workforce and foster a greater push towards even more robust health and safety initiatives.

“Technologies can augment tasks and offer alternative ways to deliver work remotely, introducing new skills and capabilities into the workforce,” the report stated.

“These emerging technologies mean that the sector needs to look beyond solely transforming whole roles and instead reimagine all roles by transforming parts of them.

“Consider that some elements of a role could be done remotely, could be automated or need to be done on-site, therefore re-splicing what a particular role might be, and re-joining the capabilities with a consideration of how the capability can be delivered to create new roles.”

While at the time this may have been considered something of a radical change in how work is done on a mine site, finding ways to increase output while decreasing risk is now commonplace.

For companies like Brokk, daring to challenge convention isn’t a risk but a responsibility.

With more than five decades of innovation under its belt, Brokk has become synonymous with solving problems others may have considered unsolvable. Its fleet of remote-controlled electric machines is rewriting the rules of mining operations.

By taking on the heavy lifting, breaking, drilling and loading in hazardous conditions that was once left to human hands, Brokk’s robotic solutions are helping miners around the world evolve while also keeping them safe.

“The ultimate goal is zero entry into hazardous areas. If we can help miners achieve that, that’s where we want to provide solutions,” Brokk Australia managing director Will Visser told Australian Mining.

“Every product innovation we make at Brokk is driven by the desire to remove people from danger and replace exposure with precision.

“Mining is an industry proud of its traditions, and understandably so, but that also means it can be slow to adopt new innovations. There’s often a ‘first to be second’ mindset.

“The irony is that the greatest risk lies in doing things the way they’ve always been done. The risk to human life is still higher than it needs to be.

“Brokk’s role isn’t to replace what works; it’s to help mines transition into safer, more efficient ways of working.”

The company has become known as a problem-solver in the various industries it serves, with its robots able to expertly complete a range of tasks, from rock breaking to drilling and splitting, to name a few.

With a wide variety of machine sizes – and attachments to suit – Brokk has the answer to most mining-related conundrums with versatile, remote, radio-controlled solutions that offer stability and durability.

This helps to ensure humans don’t need to go where danger could lie – not only keeping workforces safe but also helping create solutions to problems that can’t otherwise be solved.

“Brokk’s remote-controlled electric machines are compact but incredibly powerful,” Visser said.

“They can climb 30-degree inclines, reach further than any comparable machine, and deliver true zero-entry safety without compromising productivity.

“One Brokk can do the work of several machines, breaking rock on the grizzly, clearing waste or even vacuuming under conveyors. Its versatility means mines can service multiple areas without needing separate units.”

From the smallest Brokk 70 to the largest Brokk 900, every model in the range is designed with the same purpose: deliver power, precision and safety in places people don’t need to be.

Across all weight classes, Brokk machines provide exceptional versatility, enabling mines to choose the right size and reach for any task while maintaining the same core advantage of efficiency without compromise.

When incorporated with a wide range of attachments that even Inspector Gadget would be proud of, such as breakers, drilling equipment and grapples, it results in a next-generation piece of machinery that can break, drill, split and move whatever’s thrown at it.

Grecian Magnesite in Greece has leveraged Brokk’s compact electric machines to overcome many challenges familiar in Australian mining – from underground gold and base metals to selective mining, development and rehabilitation projects.

According to Grecian Magnesite underground manager George Boumas, the operation has not only improved safety and cut emissions but also dramatically lowered processing costs by removing waste rock at the face before it reaches the mill.

“I would be as bold as to say every mine in Australia needs a Brokk on hand,” Visser said.

“It’s not a matter of if something happens underground, it’s when. Blockages, oversize rock, breakdowns, they’re inevitable. A Brokk gives you the capability to respond immediately, keeping people safe and production moving.

“When an unforeseen event occurs, you don’t have time to wait; you need a solution that’s ready to go.

“When something unexpected happens underground, a Brokk is your insurance policy. It can go where people can’t, handle the tough jobs safely, and get production moving again. There’s hardly a spot in a mine it can’t reach.”

The proof is in the pudding. Not only does Brokk have more than 50 years’ experience, with its equipment being used on projects in more than 100 countries worldwide, but it also has a proven track record when it comes to changing how mine operations work.

Progress in mining begins with the courage to change and challenge the long-established ‘normal way’ of doing things, and Brokk is proving just how powerful that can be.

This feature appeared in the December issue of Australian Mining magazine.