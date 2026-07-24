Strong gold results have emerged from Forrestania Resources’ British Hill project in Western Australia, led by results such as 4m at 7.46 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 124m, including 1m at 22.76g/t.

This returned from drill-hole 26BHRC013, which also intersected 1m at 22.98g/t gold from 141m, forming part of the miner’s eight reverse-circulation drill holes for 1858m during the latest program, confirming that mineralisation extends up-dip to the east and continues at depth.

Another standout result came from 26BHRC015, which returned 7m at 5.69g/t gold from surface, including 1m at 17.89g/t from surface and 1m at 9.21g/t from 2m.

The same hole delivered several additional intersections across its length, including 10m at 1.72g/t gold from 33m, 9m at 2.57g/t from 66m and 4m at 4.40g/t from 277m. The deepest result included 1m at 10.16g/t from 277m.

Drill-hole 26BHRC016 also intersected multiple mineralised zones, including 10m at 2.16g/t gold from 230m and 2m at 7.66g/t from 274m. The latter result contained 1m at 14.21g/t.

Forrestania chairman David Geraghty said the results had strengthened the company’s understanding of British Hill.

“These latest results continue to reinforce our confidence in the British Hill deposit, with drilling successfully extending mineralisation both up-dip and at depth while returning multiple high-grade gold intercepts,” Geraghty said.

“A further POW is awaiting approval, with the intent once granted to immediately commence further drilling.

“Importantly, British Hill is already located on a granted Mining Lease with ore already being trucked to our Lake Johnston processing hub.

“As we continue to expand the Mineral Resource Estimate over the coming weeks, we see increasing potential for British Hill to become another valuable source of ore within our regional development strategy.”

Located about 75km south-southeast of Southern Cross, British Hill sits within the Southern Cross–Forrestania Greenstone Belt.

The latest drilling was designed to improve Forrestania’s understanding of the deposit while testing mineralisation along strike and at depth.

The results will now feed into an expansion of the British Hill mineral resource estimate, which is expected in the coming weeks.

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