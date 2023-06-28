Bringing together leading minds in clean energy

The Australian Clean Energy Summit is a two-day conference bringing together the leading minds in clean energy to discuss industry trends, innovations in tech and changes to policy and regulation.

This is an opportunity to network with leaders from government, industry and community groups, and celebrate the advancements in the clean energy sector.

Join us in Sydney (18–19 July 2023) to help drive the next phase of Australia’s clean energy transformation.

See what is in store for this year’s summit by checking out the program and speaker highlights here.

To register, or to find out more, please click here.