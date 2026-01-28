Brightstar targets Sandstone gold boom

Image: Phawat/stock.adobe.com

Brightstar Resources is set to unlock Sandstone’s gold potential, aiming to transform the project into a long-life, district-scale production hub.

The pre-feasibility study (PFS) remains on track for delivery in early September 2026, as the project forms a cornerstone of Brightstar’s ambition to become a mid-tier gold producer in Western Australia.

“With a material mineral resource base of 2.4 million ounces (Moz) at 1.5 grams per tonne (g/t) Au, of which 1.6Moz is found within the top 150m of surface, Sandstone is a large-scale and significantly under-explored project,” Brightstar managing director Alex Rovira said.

“Once the infill drilling programs conclude in the March quarter, exploration efforts will be expansion-focused to target material growth to the existing mineral resources,” he said.

Brightstar’s recent acquisition of Aurumin Ltd completed its M&A strategy, consolidating over 4Moz of mineral resources across the Goldfields and Sandstone hubs.

Three drilling rigs are mobilised to Sandstone for the 2026 calendar year infill and extensional drilling, targeting resource upgrades and greenfield discoveries.

“The bulk of the exploration work has been infill-focused to ensure the pre-feasibility study delineates a robust maiden ore reserve which we expect will demonstrate the significance of Sandstone’s value and production potential,” Rovira said.

The PFS will support development of a 4–5 million tonne per annum processing plant, optimised for shallow open-pit mining, with 1.6Moz of gold located within 150m of surface.

A two-year strategic plan focuses on maximising mineral resource-to-ore reserve conversion and right-sizing processing infrastructure, targeting production by the end of 2027.

Shifting from acquisition to operational delivery, Brightstar has drilled over 194km across its portfolio since 2023, completed multiple feasibility studies and delivered the Fish underground mine on time and budget.

