Brightstar strengthens gold resources

Image: Phawat/shutterstock.com

Brightstar Resources has delivered significant mineral resource estimate (MRE) upgrades across its Laverton and Menzies gold projects in Western Australia.

This MRE paves the way for near-term production, underpinning the company’s upcoming definitive feasibility study.

The upgrades follow extensive 2024 drilling campaigns and is the first time many of these deposits have been estimated by Brightstar.

“We’re delighted to provide an updated mineral resource estimate for key deposits in Brightstar’s development pipeline,” Brightstar Resources managing director Alex Rovira said.

“The intent of our drilling programs in 2024 and the mineral resource updates was clear – prepare these deposits for near term development and dependable, deliverable mining operations.”

Brightstar’s group measured and indicated classified minerals resources surpass one million ounces of gold with 300,000 ounces in producing or near-term deposits including Second Fortune, Fish, Lord Byron (Laverton), Lady Shenton and Link Zone (Menzies).

Key upgrades include:

a 34 per cent increase in measured and indicated ounces at Lord Byron to 251,000 ounces at 1.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold

a 25 per cent increase in grade at the Lady Shenton system to 273, 000 ounces at 1.5g/t gold

a 23 per cent grade boost at the Second Fortune underground mine to 40,000 ounces at 13.4g/t gold.

“This update features Brightstar’s first resource estimates for several of the recently acquired deposits across the portfolio,” Rovira said.

“It is therefore particularly encouraging to see these results, which include increases in head-grade and measured and indicated classification, considering the utilisation of Brightstar’s robust in-house mining-focused estimation parameters.”

The upgraded resources will feed directly into Brightstar’s definitive feasibility study to inform mine designs, schedules, and financial models.

Infill drilling has also reduced geological risk and increased confidence across the company’s gold pipeline.

Further resource updates are expected across Brightstar’s Goldfields and Murchison portfolios in 2025, including a potential medium-term update at the Yunndaga deposit in Menzies.