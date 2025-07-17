Brightstar ramps up Laverton production

Image: Phawat/Shutterstock.com

Brightstar Resources has delivered a strong June 2025 quarter at its Laverton operations in Western Australia, with gold production rising and a new high-grade underground mine.

Production at the Second Fortune underground mine jumped 25 per cent from the March 2025 quarter, while first ore was mined and hauled from the company’s newly developed Fish underground operation.

“Brightstar is pleased to report a strong June 2025 quarter, highlighted by significant progress at the company’s Laverton operations,” Brightstar Resources executive director – operations Andrew Rich said.

Second Fortune produced 35,000 tonnes at 3.29 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for 4000 ounces during the quarter. The uplift was supported by the discovery of a new lode, the ‘FTV lode’.

“Our Second Fortune technical team have confirmed a northern extension to the Second Fortune ore body with the discovery of the FTV lode beyond the northern fault,” Rich said.

“This represents a material in-mine exploration target for Second Fortune, as it has the potential to increase the ounce endowment per level for low-cost additional production.”

Face sampling across the new lode returned a weighted average grade of 4.55g/t over 25m of strike.

Brightstar will target up-dip and down-dip extensions with 1000m across five holes planned utilising surface reverse circulation drilling, supplemented by a further 1500m of underground diamond drilling.

Meanwhile, the Fish underground mine has officially become Brightstar’s second high-grade operation within its Laverton Hub. Since mining began in April, over 500m of underground development has been completed.

The company said the haulage of first ore to Genesis’ Laverton mill has commenced for processing in combination with Second Fortune ore and representing first revenue from Fish.