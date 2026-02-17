Brightstar locks in EPC partner to fast-track Laverton first gold

Image: Africa Studio/Adobestock.com

Brightstar Resources has sharpened its path to first gold, locking in a preferred engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner for its Goldfields processing plant near Laverton in Western Australia.

The company has appointed GR Engineering Services as preferred contractor for the engineering, procurement and construction of the 1.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) Laverton processing plant and associated infrastructure at its 100 per cent-owned Goldfields gold project.

The appointment follows the completion of a competitive front-end engineering design workstream in December, with early works already well advanced.

An early works agreement (EWA) is now in place, allowing Brightstar to maintain development momentum by ordering long-lead items, including the SAG mill and variable speed drive. Detailed engineering and operational readiness activities are also progressing, positioning the project to move quickly into full construction once a final investment decision (FID) is taken.

Brightstar is targeting FID in the late March quarter of 2026, with construction to begin under a fixed-price EPC contract structure. First gold pour is scheduled for the June quarter of 2027, while the company’s debt financing process is advancing toward completion in March quarter 2026.

“The engagement of GR Engineering under our early works agreement and as our preferred EPC contractor ensures sustained momentum for the development of our Laverton processing plant and is another important milestone in de-risking the near-term development of our Goldfields project,” Brightstar Resources managing director Alex Rovira said.

Rovira said GR Engineering has a proven and unrivalled track record in delivering the design, engineering and construction of gold projects in Western Australia, where it has delivered more gold projects than any other engineering company since its formation in 2006.

“Importantly, the fixed-price EPC structure (with cost, schedule and performance guarantees) delivers a de-risked engineering and construction partner for Brightstar to ensure we deliver on our definitive feasibility study (DFS) 2.0 operational and financial metrics.”

Brightstar is also progressing an equity capital raising to accelerate growth at Sandstone, where a pre-feasibility study and maiden ore reserve are due in the September quarter of 2026.

Once in production, cash flows from Goldfields are expected to underpin further development at Sandstone and support Brightstar’s TARGET200 ambition of becoming a multi-asset Western Australian gold producer exceeding 200,000 ounces per year.

