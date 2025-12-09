Brightstar drill campaign finds further prospects at Sandstone

Image: Enrique del Barrio/stock.adobe.com

Brightstar may have potential extensions to the existing mineral resource estimate at its Sandstone gold project in Western Australia.

The latest reverse circulation drilling campaign focused on the Bull Oak and Havilah deposits and was designed to test beneath the existing resources and delineate extensions to the mineralisation at both deposits.

This growth-focused drilling aimed to expand the current mineral resource estimate of 2.4 million ounces at 1.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold. Each of the four drillholes, at both deposits, confirmed significant mineralisation in these zones outside of the existing resource.

Among the drilling results from the Bull Oak deposit was one featuring 1m at 16.7 g/t gold from 15m. This was contained within a broader, unconstrained intercept of 73m at 1.14g/t gold from 11m.

Another assay revealed 3m at 31.4 g/t gold from 160 m, contained within a broader intercept of 157m at 1.13 g/t gold from 18m.

The single drill result from the Havilah deposit revealed 5m at 12.8 g/t gold from 142m, including 1m at 55.2 g/t gold.

Brightstar managing director Alex Rovira said drilling would continue as the company worked toward delivery of a pre-feasibility study (PFS) next year.

“With four rigs currently drilling at the Sandstone hub, our geological understanding is rapidly growing which will lead into increased resource confidence and the development of new exploration targets,” he said.

“Concurrently, PFS work streams are now well underway as we look to fast-track development studies at the project and deliver a robust PFS in 2026.”

