Brightstar consolidates major WA gold project

Image: Phawat/Shutterstock.com

Brightstar Resources has received court approval to acquire Aurumin, consolidating the Sandstone Gold Belt under a single ownership.

The Supreme Court of Western Australia approved Brightstar’s share and option schemes, under which Aurumin shareholders will have their options cancelled and exchanged for new Brightstar options.

Aurumin will lodge the court’s orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on November 21, 2025, when the schemes become legally effective. Aurumin shares are expected to be suspended from ASX trading from the same day.

“We are delighted to see the overwhelming support from Aurumin security holders for the schemes,” Brightstar Resources managing director Alex Rovira said. “This is the first time in over a decade the Sandstone Greenstone Belt has been consolidated under one ownership.

“Upon completion, Brightstar will emerge with a mineral resource of approximately 2.4 million ounces (Moz) at 1.5 grams per tonne (g/t) largely within the top 150 metres from surface.

Brightstar and Aurumin operate six drilling rigs at the Sandstone gold project, targeting mineral resource estimate (MRE) growth and infill drilling to boost confidence in key deposits.

A mineral resource upgrade is targeted for the first half of 2026, following more than 70,000 metres of exploration drilling completed to date.

Work is underway for a consolidated pre-feasibility study, including engineering, metallurgical, geotechnical, approvals, and permitting activities, with Brightstar targeting a final investment decision for the second half of 2027.

“The Sandstone district potentially represents one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in the WA goldfields in the hands of a junior/emerging company, with the potential for a multi-decade mine life across both open pit and underground operations,” Rovira said.

“Development of our Menzies, Laverton and Sandstone projects is central to delivering on our vision and positioning Brightstar as an emerging mid-tier WA gold producer.”