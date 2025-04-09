Brightstar begins fishing for gold

Image: phawat/stock.adobe.com

Brightstar Resources has successfully fired an underground portal at its Fish underground mine in Laverton, Western Australia, marking the commencement of mining operations ahead of schedule and under budget.

Brightstar said development at Fish is on track for first ore production in the June quarter, adding a second high-grade underground ore source from its Laverton hub.

The company is now positioned as a multi-asset gold producer, with Fish joining Second Fortune as the second high-grade underground source.

“The successful firing of the Bonito portal at our newest underground mine at Fish, on schedule and under budget, is a key moment as we advance toward becoming a multi-mine gold producer,” Brightstar managing director Alex Rovira said.

“With infrastructure installation ongoing concurrently with mine development and first ore from Fish on track for June, we’re building operational momentum in the Laverton hub at an opportune time with record gold prices.”

Brightstar is targeting to deliver 15,000 tonnes (t) per month of high-grade underground ore, which – when blended with Second Fortune – will underpin Brightstar’s 2025 production and cashflows.

“Brightstar now has two operational underground mines in Laverton, a definitive feasibility study nearing completion and two RC (reverse circulation) rigs in the field for exploration and resource growth,” Rovira said.

“We look forward to updating shareholders as the Fish mine moves towards first gold production this quarter.”

Mining fleet has been mobilised and commissioned on-site, and key infrastructure continues to progress, including the construction of the accommodation camp, installation of a power station and development of communications and safety systems.

Haul road upgrades have also been completed to support ore transport from Fish and the Lord Byron stockpiles.

Ore from Fish will be processed under Brightstar’s ore purchase agreement with Genesis, which allows up to 500,000t through to the first quarter of 2026.

Brightstar’s next steps at Fish include completing power and ventilation infrastructure in April, advancing development in May and delivering first ore to the Laverton mill in June.