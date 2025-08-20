Bravus to boost Carmichael production to 16Mtpa

Image: Bravus Mining and Resources

Bravus Mining and Resources has announced a major capital investment to boost production at its Carmichael coal mine in central Queensland, underscoring confidence in the state’s resources sector.

The company will lift output by a third over the next four years, taking production from just over 12 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to 16Mtpa.

Bravus Mining and Resources chief operating officer Mick Crowe said the decision to export more coal from Carmichael would create hundreds of new jobs for Queenslanders during construction and ramp up.

“Over the last three years our Carmichael mine has safely and efficiently ramped production up to more than 10 million tonnes per annum, which has boosted the Queensland economy and created thousands of jobs in regional Queensland,” Crowe said.

“This new investment will increase Carmichael’s output by a third and create more benefits for Queensland.

“Our investment in the infrastructure to support this growth means more contracts for local businesses and suppliers and more high-paying mining industry jobs for people living in places like Clermont, Rockhampton, Mackay, Bowen, Townsville, and Cairns.

“It also means Carmichael will remain strategically positioned to efficiently deliver high-quality Queensland thermal coal to the global seaborne coal market at scale.”

The expansion follows engineering studies and assessments, with initial works to focus on growing the mine’s accommodation village to support a larger workforce. Bravus expects hundreds of new construction and operational jobs to flow from the project.

Global demand for Carmichael’s thermal coal remains strong, with developing nations continuing to industrialise and pursue reliable energy to underpin growth in health, education, and employment.

More than 1200 people are currently employed in permanent roles at Carmichael, with over 750 workers on site at any given time. Since 2019, Bravus has spent more than $2 billion with regional Queensland contractors and suppliers.

Bravus, part of the global Adani Group, has invested more than $7 billion in Queensland since 2010. The group’s businesses span coal, renewables, ports, and rail, employing over 2000 Queenslanders.