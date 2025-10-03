Bravus takes on bold Queensland expansion

Carmichael Coal Mine, Qld. Image: Cameron Laird / Bravus

Bravus is backing Queensland’s resources future with a bold expansion at its Carmichael mine.

Bravus Mining and Resources recently announced a major capital investment to boost production at its Carmichael coal mine in central Queensland, underscoring confidence in the state’s resources sector.

The company will lift production from just over 12 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to 16Mtpa within four years, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the resources sector and Carmichael’s position in the global seaborne coal market.

Bravus Mining and Resources chief operating officer Mick Crowe said the decision to export more coal from Carmichael will create hundreds of new jobs for Queenslanders during construction and ramp up.

“Over the last three years our Carmichael mine has safely and efficiently ramped up to more than 10Mtpa, which has boosted the Queensland economy and created thousands of jobs,” Crowe said.

“This new investment expands Carmichael’s output further, creating more opportunities for suppliers and high-paying industry roles across Clermont, Rockhampton, Mackay, Bowen, Townsville and Cairns.”

A central part of the expansion is a five-year, $2 billion mining services contract awarded to MacKellar Group.

The deal, which includes risk-and-reward incentives, is designed to maximise efficiency and production while giving long-term certainty to the workforce.

Crowe said the partnership will secure Carmichael’s operations for the long term while supporting the 1000 MacKellar workers who travel from around the region to work on site.

“This decision secures the operational efficiency of Carmichael for today and sets a platform for growth in the future,” he said.

“It also gives confidence to the MacKellar workers who have been with us since first ground was broken on the mine in 2019.”

The announcement to increase production at Carmichael follows the recent awarding of a $40 million contract to two Queensland businesses to build a new heavy vehicle maintenance workshop at the mine.

CSF Steel Fabricators will fabricate and deliver more than 685 tonnes of structural steel, while Hawkins Group will construct the 5700m² facility on site.

Since the project began in 2019, Bravus has already paid in excess of $2 billion to regional contractors and suppliers.

“We’re a proud regional Queensland business and supporting local jobs, contractors and suppliers has been one of our core values from the very start,” Crowe said.

“Our regions boast world-class talent and leaning into that helps us remain globally competitive.”

The company is also bolstering its future workforce. A new memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CQUniversity is designed to create pathways for students and early-career professionals in engineering and mining.

Through mentoring, vacation placements, internships and graduate programs, the partnership will help students bridge the gap between study and industry, while research collaboration will explore sustainability, resource management and innovative mining practices.

“Mining offers fulfilling careers in well-paid, highly skilled jobs that make a real and positive difference to workers, their families and our communities,” Crowe said. “This MoU opens doors for regional students and helps us build the workforce we’ll need to keep Carmichael a sustainable and competitive operation over the next 50 years.”

CQUniversity dean of engineering and technology Professor Rabin Tuladhar believes the partnership will help to ensure students gain the skills, experience and industry connections to thrive.

“With Bravus Mining and Resources’ strong regional presence and our focus on applied, real-world learning, we’re creating a powerful pipeline of local talent that’s job-ready and committed to the sustainable future of the mining sector,” Tuladhar said.

With close to 1200 people currently employed at Carmichael, billions of dollars flowing into regional supply chains and a new wave of investment under way, Bravus is positioning the mine as a long-term anchor for Queensland’s resources economy.

This article first appeared in the October issue of the Australian Mining magazine.