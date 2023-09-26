Bravus’ Rugby Run supports green goals

Following Bravus’ Queensland Rugby Run solar farm celebrating its best month ever in August, parent company Adani Group is further committing to greener energy.

Bravus said its Rugby Run solar farm near Moranbah in central Queensland is consistently among the best performing solar generation assets in Australia.

The facility has 247,000 solar panels that generate 185,000-megawatt hours of power a year.

In August, Rugby Run had the highest capacity factor in the country, converting the highest proportion of solar into energy for its size.

In 2021 and 2022 Rugby Run was rated Queensland’s top performing utility scale PV (photovoltaics) facility.

Adani Group has announced it is continuing to invest in green energy with a number of projects in the pipeline.

The first involves teaming up with French energy company TotalEnergies to create a new joint venture operating and developing 1050-megawatt solar and wind energy assets.

Adani Wind also achieved certification as India’s largest turbine last month following rigorous testing and verification.

The 5.2-megawatt wind turbine generator is 200m tall and has a blade diameter of 160m.

Adani also announced a pilot project for an electric vehicle super hub featuring 200 charging points in India.

Located near the Delhi international airport, the hub will provide energy infrastructure for cab drivers and the nation’s rising number of electric vehicle (EV) users. The pilot will be used as a model for a future national rollout.

The company’s increased commitment to green energy comes as it also recently strengthened its commitment to the community.

Earlier in September, Bravus announced a partnership with engineering services company DRA Global to create and develop training and employment opportunities for First Nations people.

DRA Global’s First Nations traineeship program will recruit Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to work in critical mining roles that will support the company’s Carmichael coal mine operations.