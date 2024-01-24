Bravus ready to ride in North Queensland

(L-R) Bravus communications lead Amy Wilson with Tom Dearden and Tanya Brown at the Cowboys Community Day. Image: Bravus Mining and Resources

As a Cowboys Platinum Partner, Bravus Mining and Resources was front and centre at the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys annual community day last week.

“We’re passionate about supporting organisations, charities, and community groups that are important to our workers and to the communities in north and central Queensland we’re a part of,” Bravus head of community Kate Campbell said.

“Our Carmichael mine near Clemont in central Queensland and our offices in Townsville and Rockhampton are all in the heart of “Cowboys Country” and our team members are some of the Cowboys’ biggest fans.”

Bravus first partnered with the Cowboys in 2019 as a sponsor of the Try for 5! program in an effort to boost school attendance rates and education outcomes.

Since 2020, Bravus has been a presenting partner of the Cowboy’s flagship Adopt-A-School community program which sees Cowboys players visit schools to promote the message of ‘eat well, play well, stay well’.

North Queensland Toyota Cowboys chief executive officer Jeff Reibel said he is proud of the benefits the club’s partnership with Bravus Mining and Resources was creating in regional communities.

“Both organisations have championed once-in-a-generation projects which will drive investment and jobs in the north for years to come,” Reibel said.

“Through our five-year Platinum Partnership with Bravus, we’ve been able to unite and broaden our efforts to deliver life-changing outreach and education programs to remote and regional kids, through our Try for 5 and Adopt-a-School programs.

“These values and shared commitment to the North, mean we’re proud the Bravus logo will be displayed prominently on the sleeve of the squad’s jersey this coming season.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.