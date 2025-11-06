Bravus Mining and Resources’ community grant program kicks goals

Image: Bravus Mining and Resources

Bravus Mining and Resources is helping Townsville’s next generation of soccer stars reach their goals – literally.

Bravus Mining and Resources head of reputation Kate Campbell said Saints Eagles Souths Football Club was the proud owner of a new pair of football goals courtesy of the business’ Community Grant Program.

The Bravus Mining and Resources Community Grant Program provides grants to not-for-profit businesses, groups, and associations in central and north Queensland to enhance communities through education, vibrant communities, environmental stewardship and community wellbeing.

“We’re proud to operate in regional Queensland and always seek to back our local communities and the things that matter to the 1200 workers at our Carmichael mine,” Campbell said.

“Our Community Grant Program is one of the ways we add to community vibrancy, on top of the economic value of the jobs we support and the opportunities we create for businesses.

“Since the program launched in 2019, we’ve contributed more than $700,000 to our regional communities by supporting projects that make a real difference to the places our people call home.

“Saints Eagles Souths’ new goals are more than just a piece of equipment; they’re an investment in the club’s future and a win for everyone in our community who loves ‘the beautiful game’.”

Saints Eagles Souths Football Club president Anthony Tardiani said the new football goals were a major

upgrade for both the club and the members of the public who use Aitkenvale Park.

“This grant means we have finally replaced the old goalposts at Aitkenvale Park, which have held up through decades of football,” Tardiani said.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a junior just learning the game or a seasoned player still lacing up, having proper equipment means we can run safe, competitive matches and keep the club growing.

“We have more than 500 players from Under-14s right through to seniors who’ll make use the goals, so they’ll be getting a workout every week of the season.”

Campbell also congratulated the Northern Beaches Suns AFL Club and St Brendan’s College which both received funding in the latest round of the program.

The grant for the Townsville-based footy club will be used to purchase an ice machine to support player recovery and wellbeing. St Brendan’s College will use its grant to provide three months’ worth of meals to those in need across the Capricorn Coast community via the auspices of the school’s Eddie’s Van Project.

“Both the Suns and St Brendan’s are great examples of recipients who’ll create flow-on benefits for their broader community, which is exactly what our Community Grant Program is designed to do,” Campbell said.

“If your local group has a great community initiative, we encourage you to jump onto our website, check out the guidelines and criteria, and if you’re eligible, put in an application.”

Applications for the final round of 2025 Bravus Mining and Resources Community Grant Program close on December 1.

For more information about the program or to apply, visit: https://www.bravusmining.com.au/sustainability/communities/community-partnerships/