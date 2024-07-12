Bravus honoured at Queensland Mining Awards

A research scientist examining the solar-powered audio recorder, a key component of the innovative acoustics model for monitoring Black-throated finch call. Image: Bravus

Bravus Mining and Resources has been recognised as a frontrunner in mine worker welfare and environmental management at the Queensland Mining Awards (QMA).

Activities at the Carmichael mine near Clermont in central Queensland have been shortlisted for both the Environment Award and the Community, Staff Engagement or Equal Opportunity Award at the QMAs, which recognise industry leaders and innovators across Queensland’s resources sector.

Bravus Mining and Resources chief operating officer Mick Crowe said it was an honour to be named a dual finalist at the QMAs, building on a track record of upholding the highest operational, community and environmental standards at the Carmichael mine.

“From the outset the Carmichael mine has been about creating jobs and economic prosperity for the people of central and north Queensland while producing high-quality export thermal coal that helps power the developing world,” Crowe said.

“We’re proud to have met our commitments to local employment, local procurement, and the environment during construction of the mine and railway, and we’re prouder still to see these benefits continue into operations which are now in their third year.

“So, it’s fitting that Carmichael has earned recognition as a finalist in award categories that enhance the physical and mental wellbeing of our workers and support positive environmental outcomes.”

Bravus Mining and Resources and E2M Consulting have been named as a finalist in the Environment Award for their innovative use of machine learning and bioacoustics to monitor the calls of the Black-throated finch.

The technology allows for high fidelity tracking of habitat and behaviour and sets a precedent for the conservation of other bird species across the world.

The second category is the Community, Staff Engagement or Equal Opportunity Award, where Bravus Mining and Resources and Sodexo Australia have been shortlisted for their ‘Building a happier and healthier Carmichael community’ initiative.

The program was developed to address health and social challenges common to fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) workers across Queensland and Australia and recorded substantial improvements on key metrics of wellbeing, fitness, and social participation.

The Queensland Mining Awards will be presented at a Gala Dinner in Mackay on 24 July.

