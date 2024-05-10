Bravus helps Townsville students unearth treasure

Bravus Mining and Resources lead – asset strategy Eric Girgenti presenting at the workshop. Image: Bravus

Year nine students at Queensland’s Pimlico State High School were treated to a science workshop delivered by the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA).

The program, dubbed ‘Treasures of the Earth’ taught students about iron, carbon and zinc and how these critical minerals are used to make the steel in whitegoods and buildings.

“The QMEA workshop has opened their minds to the extent natural resources – including metals and minerals mined in this area – are used to help make materials we use every day,” Pimlico State High School principal Stephen Baskerville said.

As part of the workshop, Bravus Mining and Resources lead – asset strategy Eric Girgenti and Bravus manager operations enabling services Chris Grew gave real-world context to the science by sharing their mining sector experiences.

“The mining industry is both the backbone of the Australian economy and of modern society, providing the raw commodities that go into the products we all rely on every day,” Bravus chief operating officer Mick Crowe said.

“We’re really proud that most of the 1200 men and women who work at our Carmichael mine near Clermont in central Queensland live in a regional city or town like Townsville, Rockhampton, Mackay, or Cairns, and we’re really proud of the economic value these jobs bring to our communities and the local coffee shops and restaurants, car dealerships and other services businesses where Carmichael workers spend their wage.

“We’ll be exporting high-quality coal to the world for decades to come, and we’re excited to partner with the QMEA to show the next generation exactly what responsible mining looks like, and the pathways that could lead them to a rewarding career at Carmichael.”

Queensland Resources Council director of skills, education and diversity Katrina-Lee Jones said the workshop had been developed by the QMEA team to build students’ understanding of the role resources play in our current and future world.

“Students are often surprised to discover the role mined materials are playing in creating new technologies, like copper for electric vehicle batteries, which are helping us to reach a more sustainable future,” she said.

