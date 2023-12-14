Bravus helps light up Rockhampton

Rob Alexander (L) and Mick Crowe. Supplied: Bravus

Rockhampton’s 2023 Lights of Christmas spectacular will be supported by Bravus Mining and Resources.

This is the first time in four years that Rockhampton has held its Lights of Christmas spectacular, with the free event returning to St Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral from December 17–23.

The animated light show will feature Christmas stories such as The Nutcracker, A Christmas Carol and The Night Before Christmas.

“We’re thrilled to help our local community to get into the holiday spirit with the return of the Rockhampton Lights of Christmas at the historic St Joseph’s,” Bravus Mining and Resources chief operating officer Mick Crowe said.

“The support of Rockhampton was integral to the Carmichael mine receiving its approvals and the city remains an integral part of who we are now the mine is operational.

“Many of the workers at Carmichael live here, their kids go to school here, and their partners work in businesses around town. All of that drives our desire to get behind events and causes like the Lights of Christmas display that are important to our people and that bring our communities together.”

Lights of Christmas committee chair Rob Alexander said the event was for the whole community.

“The lights display truly does capture a spirit of Christmas and is such a beautiful event for everyone to enjoy,” he said.

“We’re delighted Bravus Mining and Resources and our other sponsors are able to help us bring the Lights back to life post the COVID-19 pandemic. It shows a real commitment to supporting the social fabric of our city.”

Bravus’ support is funded through the Bravus Mining and Resources Community Partnership Program, which offers grants of up to $10,000 for not-for-profit businesses, groups, or associations in central and north Queensland.

Crowe encouraged local community groups to apply for round one of the 2024 program, which opens on January 1.

“We’re especially keen to support practical items and programs – things like swim caps and paddle boards for the swim club, a new microwave for the P&C, or AV gear that allows the local community centre or group to hold meetings or conduct training,” he said.

“If your local group has a great community initiative, we encourage you to jump on our website, check the criteria, and put in an application.”

