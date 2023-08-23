Bravus helps Finch populations soar

Bravus Mining and Resources is partnering with researchers to improve remote monitoring of the Black-throated Finch using artificial intelligence.

Also known as the Parson Finch, the Black-throated Finch is an endangered species protected in central Queensland where the Bravus’ Carmichael mine operates in the Galilee Basin.

With the help of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Bravus and researchers from Queensland environmental consultants E2M have developed an automated Black-throated Finch call recogniser with a library of more than 1000 calls and a model that can successfully identify the birds.

The innovation comes only months after world-first research into the Black-throated Finch found populations of the bird are thriving at the Carmichael mine. The research has since been published in international journal Ecological Informatics.

“We developed a targeted Management Plan to protect local Black-throated Finches and their habitat as part of the strict environment conditions our Carmichael mine operates under,’’ Bravus chief operating officer Mick Crowe said.

“Research undertaken over many years now shows those plans are working and the finches are thriving.”

To support the management of the finch population, Bravus uses bioacoustics recordings to help track bird movements and to identify individual bird’s home ranges, providing insights into their day-to-day behaviour.

“Innovations like this help ensure our Management Plan remains world’s best practice and that we continue to mine in a way that is responsible and creates jobs and business opportunities for regional Queenslanders for generations to come,” Crowe said.

Automated recognisers instantly detect the target bird call and are a more accurate way to detect bird species. Researchers used more than 9000 hours of audio recordings of the finch in the Carmichael mine conservation area.

“The publication of this work in a respected scientific journal shows our commitment to scientific rigour and supports research and management of Black-throated Finch throughout their range,’’ E2M senior ecologist John van Osta said.

“This research will support best practice monitoring for the species and will provide valuable insights for others working to study and protect this species around Queensland.”