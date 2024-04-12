Bravus gears up for 2024 basketball season

The Bravus Mining and Resources logo on the baseline at Bravus Arena. Image: Bravus

Bravus Mining and Resources will be cheering up a storm when the Rockhampton Cyclones and Rockets take to Bravus Arena on April 13 for the start of the 2024 NBL1 North Season.

Bravus has been a major partner of Rockhampton Basketball since 2018.

Bravus Mining and Resources head of community Kate Campbell said a ticket to round one against the Townsville Flames and Heat was hot property in the business’ Victoria Parade office.

“Our local team members are big fans of Rocky basketball, whether that’s getting on the court themselves, watching their kids play, or cheering the Rockets and Cyclones on from the stands,” she said.

“We’re also big fans of the work Rockhampton Basketball does to foster fun, wellbeing, teamwork, and sense of community that aligns so perfectly with our values.

“Rockhampton was integral to building our Carmichael mine and the Carmichael Rail Network and local workers and suppliers from this region remain essential to our business as mining operations enter their third year responsibly producing high quality thermal coal to meet growing international demand.

“We’re delighted to partner with an organisation like Rockhampton Basketball Inc that provides such broad benefit to our community and augments the value of the local jobs we support and the opportunities we create for local businesses.”

Rockhampton and Townsville are the primary fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) hubs for the more than 1200 regional Queenslanders who work at the Carmichael mine. Residents who live in Clermont and the Isaac Region also drive-in and drive-out of the mine and stay at the Labona or Camp 6 accommodation villages while they are on shift.

Rockhampton Basketball Inc general manager Wade Rebetzke said the 2024 season was full of promise for both the Rockets and the Cyclones, who were hoping to go one better after last year’s grand final series heartbreak.

“The facilities and opportunities we can offer our athletes thanks to partners like Bravus Mining and Resources are fundamental to why Rockhampton Basketball continues to grow locally and perform nationally,” Rebetzke said.

“We’re proud to have the Bravus brand feature on the home of Rocky basketball and we love the enthusiasm and passion their people add to the atmosphere of home games. It means a lot to the players.”