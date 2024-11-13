Bravus funding supports Qld families in need

Bravus Mining and Resources communications and community relations advisor Tanya Brown (R) with Shannara and Lucah at the Ronald McDonald House Townsville Family Room. Image: Bravus

A community partnership program from Bravus Mining and Resources is helping to bring comfort to regional Queensland families in need.

The company has announced it is supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities North Australia’s Townsville Family Room in the latest round of its community partnership program funding.

The program offers not-for-profit businesses, groups, or associations in central and north Queensland grants of up to $10,000 for projects that enhance communities through education, skills development, health, sustainability, environmental stewardship, and social welfare.

So far in 2024 more than 14,500 people have made use of the in-hospital kitchen, laundry, play, and other facilities the Ronald McDonald Townsville Family Room provides to families of children receiving inpatient or outpatient care.

“No parent or guardian likes seeing their child unwell and those difficult circumstances are made all that much tougher when you’re a long way from the comforts of home,” Bravus head of community Kate Campbell said.

“In regional Queensland that ‘long way’ can mean hundreds and hundreds of kilometres and that’s why we think it’s so important to support the service the Ronald McDonald Family Room provides.

“There, families can recharge in a space that feels like home, with access to comforts like a hot shower and a fully stocked kitchen, without having to stray far from their child’s bedside.

“We hope it’s a service your family never needs but we’re proud to be part of regional Queensland and prouder still to support causes that have a positive impact on the communities our workforce calls home.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities North Australia chief executive officer Jennifer Clermont said an average of 1500 regional Queenslanders relied on the free services and supplies the Townsville Family Room provided each month.

“Bravus Mining and Resources’ support ensures the comforting sanctuary of a Ronald McDonald Family Room can be there for families to find rest, refuel and connection during challenging times,” Clermont said.

“This gift makes a profound difference in their lives, and we thank Bravus for being part of our mission to keep families close.”

Applications for the final round of 2024 Bravus Mining and Resources community partnership program funding close on December 1.

