Bravus flies high with community program

Bird of Prey Rescue, Rehabilitation & Release Inc founder Deborah Carter with Bravus Mining and Resources lead- asset strategy Eric Girgenti and Shaheen the peregrine falcon. Image: Bravus

Shaheen the peregrine falcon and her feathered friends at Townsville’s Bird of Prey Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release Inc will soon have a new aviary to call home thanks to Bravus Mining and Resources.

The Kelso-based wildlife rescue organisation was among the successful recipients in the latest round of Bravus Mining and Resources’ Community Partnership Program, which offers grants of up to $10,000 for not-for-profit businesses, groups, or associations in central and north Queensland.

The program funds projects that enhance communities through education, skills development, health, sustainability, environmental stewardship, and social welfare.

Bravus Mining and Resources head of community Kate Campbell said the grant for Bird of Prey Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release Inc would see more sick native birds recover and return to the wild.

“We’re proud to operate in regional Queensland and we always seek to back our local communities and the things that are important to the 1,200 workers at our Carmichael mine,” she said.

“Our Community Partnership Program is one of the ways we add community vibrancy, on top of the economic value of the jobs we support and the opportunities we create for businesses.

“Enjoying central and north Queensland’s diverse native flora and fauna is a special part of living and working here. The service Bird of Prey Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release Inc provides to educate people about the importance of predatory birds to the environment, and to rehabilitate those animals that fall ill or suffer an injury so they can go back into the ecosystem is something we’re delighted to support.”

Bird of Prey Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release Inc founder Deborah Carter said the grant was a lifesaver for the conservation of the region’s native predatory birds.

“The grant will be used to re-construct the aviary that houses the wedge-tailed eagles,” she said.

“The existing enclosures are ageing and require maintenance and shade cloth upgrades to ensure the birds have both the shelter they need, and enough space during peak care periods.

“We’re a small charity that relies on donations, so the support of Bravus Mining and Resources is fundamental to maintaining our lifesaving facilities and ensuring every native bird we care for has the best possible chance to recover and be released.”

Campbell urged local community groups to apply for the annual program, which is awarded each quarter.

“If your local group has a great community initiative, we encourage you to jump onto our website and put in an application,” she said.

“Our Carmichael mine is now in its third year of operations and is responsibly producing high quality thermal coal to meet growing international demand. That means we’ll be able to keep providing jobs, business opportunities, and social investment for north and central Queensland for decades to come.”

Bravus Mining and Resources has contributed more than $2 million to not-for-profit, charities, school groups and other organisations across the businesses’ operational footprint since 2019.

The full list of 2024 Community Partnership Program Round 1 grant recipients is:

• William Ross State High School, Townsville

• Ballyneety Rodeo Club Inc., Aramac

• Clermont Wombat Festival, Clermont

• The Yeppoon Choral Society Inc, Yeppoon

• Kirwan State High School, Townsville

• Clermont Outback Sailing Regatta, Clermont.