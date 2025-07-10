Bravus cushions Clermont from the ground up

Image: Bravus

Clermont’s littlest locals are playing on safer ground thanks to a helping hand from Bravus Mining and Resources’ Community Grant Program.

Bravus Mining and Resources head of ESG, transformation and reputation Kate Campbell said the business was delighted to support Clermont Kindergarten and Day Care Centre to buy 22 soft fall mats to increase the use and improve the safety of the kindy’s outdoor play area.

“Our Carmichael mine sits just 160 kilometres north of Clermont, so the people in the community are our neighbours, and many of the mine’s workers live in and around this region,” Campbell said.

“We’re proud to back the things that matter to our people and support the grassroots initiatives, events, and projects that make a real difference to the towns and cities they call home.

“Lots of our team are parents and understand how important it is for children to have safe, engaging places to play, so we jumped at the chance to help Clermont kindy provide more of those for their kids.”

Clermont Kindergarten and Day Care Centre administration manager Ashton Ball said Bravus Mining and Resources’ support had been a huge help to the centre.

“Like any community organisation we’re heavily reliant on local support, so it means a lot to us that Bravus Mining and Resources stepped in to help us improve the outdoor area,” Ball said.

“The new mats give us the flexibility to create a variety of fun and safe play areas, which means more activities and experiences for the kids to learn and grow.”

The Bravus Mining and Resources Community Grant Program supports grassroots initiatives, events and projects in the regional Queensland communities where the business’ people live and work.

Funding and support is provided through four grant rounds each year and the program has contributed more than $800,000 to not-for-profit, charities, school groups and other organisations since 2019.