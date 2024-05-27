Bravus celebrates local heroes

The main Heroes of Mine creative. Image: Bravus

Bravus Mining and Resources is celebrating the Townsville talent behind its national ‘Heroes of Mine’ advertising campaign supporting the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys’ 2024 NRL season.

Having been a Cowboys Platinum Partner since 2021, Bravus works with the Cowboys each year to showcase the skill regional Queensland has to offer, both on- and off-field.

Bravus Mining and Resources head of community Kate Campbell said 2024’s ‘Heroes of Mine’ campaign was proudly made in Townsville by local businesses 537 Media, Caldwell Media, and Cameron Laird Photography.

“Our Carmichael mine and our offices in Townsville and Rockhampton are all in the heart of Cowboys Country and our team members are some of the Cowboys’ biggest fans,” Campbell said.

“This campaign recognises that heroes come in all shapes and sizes – whether that’s pulling on a Cowboys’ jersey to entertain us on the field or pulling on the hi-vis to go to work to put food on the family table.

“We’re proud to support and celebrate both groups for the different but equally important roles they play in making our regional Queensland community a better and more prosperous place to live.”

Campbell said supporting local businesses and suppliers is a part of the Bravus DNA.

“What Townsville’s 537 Media, Caldwell Media, and Cameron Laird Photography have produced in ‘Heroes of Mine’ is a complex, largescale, multimedia campaign running in more than a dozen markets on billboards, as digital and print ads, and on TV and radio,” she said.

“This just goes to show that you don’t have to go to the big-name creative houses in Sydney and Melbourne to produce an advertising campaign of national quality.

“There is a depth and breadth of talent right here at home that can match it with the very best.”

Walkley Award-winning photographer Cameron Laird said it took more than 40 individual and group images of Cowboys players, Carmichael workers, and mining machinery to form the campaign backdrop.

“I’ve worked with Bravus for a number of years and the team at the mine is always enthusiastic about participating in these campaigns and showing the pride they have in what they do,” Laird said.

“This was a job where you could quite easily use stock imagery to create the crowd backdrop effect, but taking the time and effort to feature real hi vis workers adds a level of authenticity of the campaign.”

