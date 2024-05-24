Bravus backs up Cowboys

(L-R) Head of NRLW and women’s elite pathways Anita Creenaune, Cowboys NRLW head coach Ricky Henry, Bravus COO Mick Crowe, Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel, Cowboys NRLW player China Polata. Image: Bravus

The North Queensland Toyota Cowboys are set to receive more support from Bravus Mining and Resources as the company expands its partnership to include the club’s women’s squad.

Bravus has been associated with the Cowboys since 2019 and became a platinum partner of the NRL squad in 2021.

“Our Carmichael mine near Clermont and our offices in Townsville and Rockhampton are all in the heart of Cowboys territory and our team members are some of the club’s biggest fans,” Bravus chief operating officer Mick Crowe said.

“We were lucky enough to have Tom Dearden and Kaiden Lahrs out at the mine in February to launch our company-wide footy tipping competition and had plenty of workers asking when we were going to back the NRLW squad. Well, I’m happy to say, today’s the day.

“As a company, we’re passionate about creating opportunities and pathways for the next generation of regional Queenslanders – whether that’s encouraging them to put their footy boots on and enjoy the brilliant game of rugby league or pulling on a pair of steel caps for a career in mining at Carmichael.”

Cowboys chief executive Jeff Reibel said the partnership is a reflection on the commitment of both organisations to create opportunities for regional Queensland.

“The Cowboys was established by the North Queensland community in 1995 to provide local talent with a pathway to compete on the national stage without having to leave home, and the formation of our Cowboys Women’s Academy in 2019 was another huge milestone in that legacy,” Reibel said.

“Bravus’ investment in our new generation of NRLW Cowboys is testament to its ongoing commitment to enriching North Queensland, both on the footy field and well beyond it.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.