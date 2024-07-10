Bradken’s Zenith Plate Lip product information

Image: Bradken

Bradken’s Zenith Plate Lip ground engaging tools are engineered to minimise dig energy required for penetration and extend wear life of points.

Excavation demands efficiency and resilience. Operators face the ongoing challenge of maximising performance while minimising equipment wear and tear.

Effective ground-engaging tools (GET) are critical to enhancing productivity and reducing downtime, Bradken addresses these challenges with advanced solutions that improve penetration and extend point life.

Bradken’s Zenith Plate Lip GET solutions seamlessly integrates with existing systems, ensuring compatibility and ease of use.

With a focus on safety, maintenance efficiency, and durability, Bradken’s Zenith sets a new benchmark in the industry.

Download the brochure below to learn more.