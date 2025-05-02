Bradken’s answer to planning shutdowns

Bradken has a wide range of tools to analyse assets on site. Image: Bradken

With equipment reliability paramount to achieving profitability on mine sites, breakdowns can prove costly. Enter Bradken.

For miners, equipment reliability isn’t just a priority, it’s a necessity and unplanned downtime can lead to costly setbacks and disrupt mine planning.

That’s where Bradken comes in. With its advanced condition-monitoring solutions for fixed plant equipment, the company is helping mining operations move from reactive maintenance to a smarter, predictive approach.

Australian Mining sat down with three Bradken representatives to discuss how the company’s innovative technology is transforming maintenance strategies, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing safety across the industry.

Traditional mining maintenance has long been reactive – waiting for equipment to fail before fixing it – but this method is no longer sustainable in the current mining landscape.

“Our goal is to make maintenance as seamless and efficient as possible,” Bradken product development manager – fixed plant Javier Garcia told Australian Mining.

“By leveraging data and predictive analytics, we’re helping mines achieve greater reliability, lower costs and safer operations.”

In an industry where efficiency, cost control and safety are paramount, Bradken’s condition monitoring services are setting a new standard.

Bradken prides itself as being the “one-stop shop” for everything condition monitoring and fixed plant.

“Our approach is all about partnering with our customers and providing solutions as a one-stop shop,” Bradken product manager Cathy Hewett told Australian Mining. “We have an experienced team, a variety of techniques for condition monitoring, along with a comprehensive range of materials to support asset longevity.

“Importantly, we have the technical expertise to interpret the condition monitoring results and provide tailored recommendations. When we identify a high-wear zone, we can apply different materials to enhance durability.

“We also ensure we select the best material for each specific application, aligning with the customer’s end goal.

“Condition monitoring is about increasing asset life and reducing maintenance and downtime. Rather than reacting to failures, we want to help our customers detect issues early so they can take proactive action.”

This approach provides mining operators with the ability to schedule maintenance when it’s actually needed, rather than sticking to rigid, time-based servicing that can lead to unnecessary part replacements or unexpected breakdowns.

Equipment failures don’t just cost money, they disrupt entire operations and for mining companies, keeping fixed plant equipment running efficiently is a major challenge.

Bradken’s condition monitoring solutions provide a crucial advantage.

“In mining, unplanned downtime is one of the biggest cost drivers,” Bradken sales manager Western Australia/Asia Brett Hainsworth told Australian Mining.

“If you can predict a failure before it happens, you can schedule maintenance when it suits your operation, rather than dealing with a breakdown that halts production unexpectedly,” he said.

With this predictive analysis, Bradken’s service helps mining companies extend the life of their equipment, reduce maintenance costs, and optimise operational efficiency.

Instead of reacting to problems, mines can now anticipate them, which saves companies both money and time.

Beyond cost savings, Bradken’s condition monitoring is also ensuring mining operations are safer for workers.

Equipment failures can pose serious risks, especially when they occur unexpectedly. By identifying potential issues early, Bradken is helping mines reduce safety hazards.

“When equipment fails unexpectedly, there’s always a risk, whether it’s injury to personnel or damage to surrounding infrastructure,” Hewett said.

“By predicting and preventing these failures, we’re not just improving efficiency, we’re also making mine sites safer for the people working there.”

Bradken’s condition monitoring technology detects anomalies like abnormal wear patterns or early signs of failure.

These early warnings allow maintenance teams to intervene before a failure occurs, minimising the risk of dangerous incidents.

“We don’t just collect data for the sake of it,” Hainsworth said. “The goal is to turn that data into actionable insights that help maintenance teams make informed decisions.”

By leveraging regular on-site condition monitoring, Bradken helps miners gain valuable insights into liner performance, enabling them to recommend solutions that enhance an asset’s operating life and improve maintenance scheduling.

Bradken’s condition monitoring technology is already making a difference for mining companies. By utilising 360° cameras, ultrasonic thickness testing or 3D laser scanning, Bradken provides a variety of methods to analyse the condition of assets and wear liners.

In one case study, a mining operation struggling with its assets turned to Bradken for a solution.

“When a miner launched their mine, we identified early failure points and, thanks to our WA manufacturing facility, we delivered solutions within a weekend for that critical shutdown,” Garcia said.

“New plants often use lower-cost materials, leading to unexpected failures, and by monitoring wear, we helped them plan ahead, ensuring they had the right parts – not just for the next shutdown but for future ones as well.

“This proactive approach prevented last-minute fixes, reduced downtime, and kept operations running smoothly.”

The result was a significant reduction in unplanned downtime and an increase in overall efficiency.

Instead of dealing with unexpected breakdowns, the mine could plan its maintenance activities more effectively, reducing costs and extending equipment life.

Another success story involved a site experiencing excessive maintenance costs due to repeated apron feeder vault liner failures.

After adopting Bradken’s condition monitoring service, and with the maintenance bill of materials required for the next shut clearly outlined, the site saw a dramatic reduction in emergency repairs and an improvement in equipment availability.

As the mining industry evolves, the role of condition monitoring is becoming even more critical.

An interesting innovation is how Bradken utilises the 360° camera, which can be lowered deep into processing assets and capture images in hard-to-access and dark conditions.

“The cameras have really come a long way in recent years,” Garcia said. “Three or four years ago, you weren’t able to capture anything, so we have seen a drastic improvement on that resolution.”

Another option for hard-to-access assets is Bradken’s SmartLiner technology and monitoring system, which can gather remote real-time monitoring and reporting through the Bradken Insite platform.

All in all, Bradken’s condition monitoring services deliver a comprehensive method for wear monitoring for fixed plant assets.

This feature appeared in the May 2025 issue of Australian Mining.