Bowen students dig deep

Bowen State High School students were given the opportunity to explore the export supply chain in an experience set up by the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA).

A total of 20 year eight students went behind-the-scenes of the Bowen North Queensland Export Terminal to see where coal from across the Bowen and Galilee basins is exported internationally.

The students then participated in a hands-on workshop to explore the journey of coal from pit to port.

“Students are always fascinated to find out how minerals are sustainably mined and processed before making their way along the value chain to eventually end up in everyday items and modern technology,” Queensland Resources Council director of skills, education and diversity Katrina-Lee Jones said.

“This site tour is an excellent opportunity for students to not only make personal connections with the resources and energy sector, but it also immerses them in the intricate web of logistics that powers one of Bowen’s critical economic and employment hubs.”

Abbot Point Operations (APO), the entity that manages the terminal, general manager Allan Brown said the students worked with APO to understand the safety and efficiency aspects of the terminal.

“The work we do requires a variety of skills and the QMEA program is a great way for the next generation to understand the resources sector and the different career opportunities and pathways that exist within our business right here in their local community,” Brown said.

Bowen State High School principal Robert Harris said the excursion was a way to bridge the gap between theory and practice.

“The concepts students are learning in the classroom across the science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) areas play a fundamental role in the everyday operations of the local resources and energy sector,” he said.

“From the maths that goes into logistics and process optimisation, to the science behind ensuring environmental stewardship for surrounding ecosystems – this experience is a fantastic opportunity for our students to shape their educational journey and empower them to become pioneers in their chosen fields.”