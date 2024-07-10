Bowen Rail Company strengthens community partnership

(L-R) Netball Association secretary Michelle Bossen, and Cyclones players with Bowen Rail Company health, safety and community manager Marty Trask with Bowen in their refurbished kitchen. Image: Bowen Rail Company

Cyclones netballers have swapped their bibs for aprons thanks to a Bowen Rail Company community grant to refurbish their canteen kitchen and keep their club on track.

Bowen Netball Association was one of four grant recipients in the latest round of Bowen Rail Company’s Community Partnership Program, which supports local not-for-profit organisations and community groups with the purchase of small assets that can make a big difference.

Bowen Netball secretary Michelle Bosson said modern canteen facilities were vital to the club’s 250 local netballers and its army of volunteers – both in keeping them fed and watered and on the court.

“We don’t make much money from registrations alone and it’s the income from the canteen that helps us fund things for our club,” Bosson said.

“Unfortunately, our canteen kitchen needed some significant repairs and when we organised the quotes for the work, we found the job was beyond our budget.

“As luck would have it, we saw the Bowen Rail Company grant, applied, and were fortunate to be successful.

“We’re enormously grateful to have a company in town like Bowen Rail Company that supports their local community and we’re reminded of their generosity every time the players grab a snack or a drink between games.”

Bowen Rail Company health, safety and community manager Marty Trask said the Community Partnership Program was just one of the ways the business gave back to its community which had strongly supported the company since it set up shop in 2020.

“We’re proud to be based in Bowen and with an office in Rockhampton and we always seek to back our local communities and the things that are important to our 180 workers,” Trask said.

“Our Community Partnership Program is one of the ways we add to the vibrancy of Bowen, on top of the economic value of the jobs we support and the opportunities we create for businesses here.

“The grants are up to $2000 and are in place to fund equipment or items that make a difference to community or not-for-profit groups.”

Trask urged local community groups to apply for the annual program, which is awarded every six months, with applications for the November round now open.

For more information about Bowen Rail Company’s Community Partnership Program, or to apply, head to www.bowenrail.com.au/sustainability/community/

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.