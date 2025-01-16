Bowen Rail Company serves up a win for the community

Bowen Tennis Association president Walter Morris and Bowen Rail Safety Coordinator Mandy Evans. Image: Bravus

Bowen Tennis Association has scored big with a Bowen Rail Company grant to support the development of the region’s next generation of tennis stars.

The 95-year-old club was one of four recent grant recipients of Bowen Rail Company’s Community Partnership Program, which supports local not-for-profit organisations and community groups with the purchase of small assets that can make a big difference.

Bowen Tennis Association president Walter Morris said Bowen Rail Company’s support was significant to seeing the club deliver on its commitment to develop local talent and grow the sport.

“We’ve used the grant to create a dedicated equipment storage area for our coaches, which allows us to better support our members and programs,” Morris said.

“With more than 100 members, half of whom are juniors, having proper coaching facilities is important, especially as we expand to include junior pickleball coaching and other opportunities for young players.

“We’re also fortunate to have a talented and hard-working committee of volunteers who make every dollar count and, thanks to their efforts, we were able to use the $1500 from Bowen Rail Company to create both an equipment storage and a servery/counter area.”

Bowen Rail Company general manager Brendan Lane said the Community Partnership Program is one of the ways the company has added to the vibrancy and prosperity of Bowen, on top of the economic value the local jobs and business opportunities its rail operations created.

“As our business has grown from a handful of people in 2020 to more than 200 direct employees today, so too has our connection to the community,” Lane said.

“Many of our team members now have kids in local schools or are members of local clubs and organisations like Bowen Tennis, and being able to use the Community Partnership Program to give back to and support the things that make Bowen such a special place is something we’re really proud to do.”

Other 2024 recipients of the Bowen Rail Company Community Partnership Program include:

Bowen Delta Rural Fire Brigade, whose grant funded a cell tower repeater to improve mobile service reliability

Bowen Rugby Union, awarded funding to upgrade fridges in their canteen

Girudala Community Co-operative Society, which used its grant to replace a defibrillator.

Bowen Rail Company’s Community Partnership Program is awarded bi-annually in May and November.

To learn more about the Community Partnership Program or to apply, head here.