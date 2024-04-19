Bowen Rail Company revs up

(L-R) Bowen Rail Company general manager Brendan Lane, Don River Dash secretary Wanita Sparr, and BRC rollingstock maintainer Trent Williams at BRC’s rail provisioning yard north of Bowen’s Don River. Image: BRC

Bowen Rail Company (BRC) is revving up as the new Naming Rights sponsor of the 2024 Don River Dash off-road race in the Whitsundays.

The Don River Dash 300 is a two-day off-road race that sees motorbikes, buggies and trophy trucks tackle a rugged “desert style” course through the dry riverbed of Queensland’s Don River.

The event injects more than $4 million into the local economy as thousands of competitors and motorsport enthusiasts from across Australia descend on Bowen and the Whitsundays each September.

BRC general manager Brendan Lane said the company was delighted to partner with an event that showcased Bowen and the Whitsundays to the world.

“This is the sixth year of the Don River Dash and to be able to partner with an event that showcases Bowen and the Whitsundays to the world is something we’re passionate about as a local business, but also as members of this community,” Lane said.

“The Dash is an event our team members are keen to participate in and keen to support and we strive to get behind the events and causes that are important to our people and their families.

“It’s also another way we can add to the vibrancy of Bowen and the greater Whitsunday region on top of the economic value of the local jobs we support and the opportunities we create for local businesses.

“We’re a business that appreciates horsepower, too. I doubt many competitors will match the 4300 horsepower of one of our locomotives, but we can’t wait to see the action on the Don in September.”

BRC rollingstock maintainer Trent Williams said he was hoping to better his ninth place in his motorbike class last year – as well as his brother and fellow BRC employee, Byron.

“I’m not sure what Byron is going to ride yet, there might be a bit of a secret coming up, but it’s going to be on this year and you’re going to be seeing who’s the better brother,” he said.

“I didn’t really do much practice last year, just jumped on and rode. So hopefully with a bit more practice and time put into it this year I can do a bit better and maybe get a podium.

“It’s always nice to see your employer putting back into the community and supporting local events that bring a lot of people and a lot of money into the town. Bowen Rail Company does a great job at that.”

Don River Dash secretary Wanita Sparr said BRC’s support elevated both the social and economic value of the event.

“Tourism Whitsundays and Whitsunday Regional Council tell us the Don River Dash’s local economic contribution is well over $4 million a year, and you only have to look at the local hoteliers and retailers who are overflowing with customers during and after the race and to understand why,” Sparr said. “We had more than a thousand people camped at the showgrounds last year.

“But we simply couldn’t put on the same quality of event without the support of a major corporate sponsor like Bowen Rail Company.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Brendan and the team on board and working with us to get the most out of the Dash for competitors, spectators, and the local community alike.”

Competitor nominations will open in June. For more information about the Don River Dash, head to www.donriverdash.com.au