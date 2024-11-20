Boss wraps up drilling at Honeymoon deposits

The Honeymoon uranium project. Image: Boss Energy

Boss Energy has concluded its infill drilling campaign at its Gould’s Dam and Jason’s satellite deposits within the larger Honeymoon uranium operation in South Australia.

A total of 47 mud rotary holes for 6455m were completed at the Beulah area within Gould’s Dam, with a handful of historical drill holes twinned to help verify the validity of the historical geological data that confirmed thick lower eyre formation sands and uranium mineralisation.

An additional 25 holes for 3074m were also drilled at Jason’s to ensure sufficient coverage of borehole magnetic resonance (BMR) and prompt fission neutron data (PFN) across the deposit.

Gould’s Dam and Jason’s are a key part of Boss’ plan to increase the production rate and mine life at Honeymoon. The drilling results from both deposits will feed into a scoping study and preparations for in-situ recovery mining lease proposals.

“With the production ramp-up at Honeymoon progressing so well, we are eager to press ahead with our plans to grow the annual output, cashflow and mine life,” Boss managing director and chief executive officer Duncan Craib said.

“These satellite deposits have the potential to drive growth as well as enabling us to leverage existing infrastructure and further capitalise on the opportunity presented by growing global demand for uranium from Tier 1 locations.”

Since June 2023, Boss has carried out a comprehensive drilling campaign at Gould’s Dam and Jason’s. The program has consisted of over 260 holes for approximately 39,000m.

The drill results and modern geophysical data are set to underpin an updated geological and mineralisation model and resource upgrade. Gould’s Dam and Jason’s currently have combined resources worth 36.7 million pounds (Mlbs) of contained triuranium octoxide.

The updated models and data feeding into the mineral resource update are due for the first half of 2025.

