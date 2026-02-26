Boss targets Honeymoon recovery and cost breakthroughs

The Honeymoon uranium project. Image: Boss Energy

Boss Energy has outlined a potential development pathway for its Honeymoon uranium operation, centred on an alternative wide-spaced wellfield layout to be assessed under a proposed feasibility study.

Boss Energy’s Honeymoon review flagged a wider-spaced wellfield design as a potential fit, based on its updated understanding of the deposit, to be tested in a new feasibility study.

“A wide-spaced wellfield design could potentially deliver lower costs and improved lixiviant tenors compared to the current wellfield design by increasing leaching time, lowering reagent use and utilising wellfield infrastructure over a larger surface area and putting more uranium under leach,” the company said.

“The potential suitability of a wide-spaced wellfield design at Honeymoon remains at a concept stage.”

News of the potential development pathway at Honeymoon comes on the back of a rally in uranium prices, which recently climbed above $US100 per pound for the first time since early 2024, sparking renewed interest in Australia’s uranium sector.

Beyond Honeymoon, Gould’s Dam and Jason’s Deposit are viewed by the company as a key near-term opportunity. Boss said that if the alternative layout proves viable, it could significantly improve the recoverable uranium metal and reduce capital intensity and C1 cost at these satellite deposits.

In the United States, the Alta Mesa operation in South Texas , (a 30/70 joint venture with enCore Energy Corp) delivered drummed production of 348,930 pounds of uranium oxide (U₃O₈) on a 100 per cent basis for the half year to December 31, 2025.

Boss received 113,522 pounds as its 30 per cent share, while also progressing new wellfield development and land acquisition east of the existing processing plant.

Boss Energy said successful delivery of the new feasibility study is a priority with a scoping study due in the second quarter of the 2026 calendar year and final feasibility outcomes targeted for third quarter of 2026.

The Honeymoon project is located in South Australia, 80km northwest of Broken Hill. The project hosts the historical Honeymoon uranium mine, which was Australia’s second operating in-situ recovery uranium mine, commencing production in 2011 under previous owner, Uranium One.

Operations at Honeymoon were suspended in November 2013 in response to falling uranium prices, with the project subsequently acquired by Boss Energy in 2015.

