Boss sticks to guidance despite rain-hit quarter

The Honeymoon uranium project. Image: Boss Energy

Boss Energy will maintain production guidance for the 2025/26 financial year despite a drop in quarterly production due to rainfall in South Australia.

The company has reaffirmed its yearly production guidance of 1.6 million pounds of uranium concentrate at its Honeymoon operation, off the back of a reduced quarterly production because of heavy rain.

Expected production for the March quarter (Q3) is between 240–270,000 pounds of triuranium octoxide due to a reduction of reagent deliveries and other goods required for production.

“The recent rain is disrupting operations at Honeymoon, with road closures and the inability to bring reagents and other goods to site. Unfortunately, this will have an impact on our current quarter production,” Boss Energy managing director Matthew Dusci said.

“However, our FY26 production guidance is maintained at 1.6M lbs with the team focused on bringing online the additional IX columns, power upgrades and pumps over the coming weeks.”

It’s understood these upgrades will set up operations for a record quarter of drummed production in the final quarter of the financial year.

Boss Energy’s plan for the Honeymoon uranium project focuses on progressing, developing and maintaining operations, with the aim to position the company as Australia’s next uranium producer.

The company had previously raised $205 million for future uranium expansion.

Located 80km northwest of Broken Hill, the project hosts the historical Honeymoon site, which was Australia’s second operating in-situ recovery uranium mine.

