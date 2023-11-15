Boss’ quest for uranium continues

Boss Energy has announced the beginning of a new infill and scout drilling program at the Jason’s satellite deposit in South Australia.

The Jason’s deposit is located about 13km north of Boss’ Honeymoon uranium project that’s located 80km northwest of the town of Broken Hill. Honeymoon commenced mining operations last month.

The deposit currently covers a strike length of about 2.5km and is hosted by Eyre Formation sediments within the Yarramba palaeovalley. Its mineral resource is 6.2 million tonnes at 790ppm (parts per million) of uranium oxide for 10.7 million pounds (Mlb) of contained uranium.

The new drilling program for the deposit intends to provide important geological and hydrogeological information, as well as test for continuity and extensions to existing mineralisation while validating historical drilling at the prospect.

“In parallel with the impending start of production at Honeymoon, we are driving our organic growth strategy,” Boss Energy managing director Duncan Craib said.

The Jason’s deposit, alongside the nearby Gould’s Dam, Billeroo and Sunrise satellite deposits will form the basis of a study focusing on increasing the forecast production rate to more than 3Mlb of uranium oxide equivalent per annum, as well as increase Honeymoon’s inventory, mine life and production rates.

“Satellite deposits such as Jason’s will help underpin our expansion study, which is aimed at increasing the inventory and production rate,” Craib said.

“This will also enable us to leverage the existing infrastructure at Honeymoon and capitalise on the growing demand for uranium from Tier 1 locations such as Australia.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.